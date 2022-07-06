ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red flag: Consumers are using Buy Now, Pay Later to cover everyday expenses

By Alicia Wallace
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Americans are using "Buy Now, Pay Later" for the daily coffee run, the gas station fill-up and the grocery trip. That has economists and consumer advocates...

Comments / 91

Tom Ahee
1d ago

and other news, a number of scientists have determined that the sun is " extremely hot!" some other scientists theorized that there is something in cannabis that can get you high. yay Captain Obvious!!!💥🤣🦖

Reply(16)
32
Angel Wisniewski
1d ago

This a grab by the wealthy at what little freedoms the poor have been able to cultivate financially. There’s a reason these folks aren’t using services that report to credit bureaus. This is one option for those who do not have any or good credit to build it apart from the very messed up credit bureaus and scoring system.

Reply(12)
12
Shut Up Lefties
1d ago

The issue is that people spend money that they don’t have, ie. credit cards. These credit card companies rely and love that their customers can not pay off their debt, and they WANT you to pay the minimum. Credit cards should be used as a financial building device, not so you can buy something for $1000 when you only have $100 to your name.

Reply(1)
11
CNN

