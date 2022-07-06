The NFL's top 12 slot defenders

Last season, including the playoffs, NFL defenses faced 18.676 pass targets overall, and 8,069 of those targets were addressed to slot defenders. When you have 43.2% of your total targets going to slot guys, that gives you a decent idea of how important those slot positions are — and, by necessity, how diverse the slot defender has become.

It’s not just about pressing an inside receiver and following him through a route. When you’re dealing with as many 3×1 receiver sets as modern defenses do, you’re going to be playing more complex nickel sets, and more dime than base. Now, you’ll have slot defenders carrying the inside receivers, not just the one who isn’t an X or a Z in an old-school three-receiver set. You might be pressing on one play, switching to a safety look on the next play, and working in conjunction with your teammates against advanced route concepts on the next.

In addition, you have to deal with the fact that slot receivers are no longer just the smaller, slower guys. Davante Adams is the NFL’s besr receiver, and he spent a full third of his 2021 snaps in the slot — 204 out of 618. And then, you still have to deal with slot monsters like Cooper Kupp, who lined up inside on 66% of his snaps — 545 out of 826.

To add to the fun, there’s the idea of having to cover one of the NFL’s more athletic tight ends. When you’ve got a 6-foot-6, 250-pound behemoth who can run a 4.5 40-yard dash and can nuke you on any route, that’s quite the challenge. Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, Miami’s Mike Gesicki, and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce led all NFL tight ends in slot snaps last season 1-2-3, and any one of those players can vaporize even the best slot defenders on a fairly regular basis.

If you can deal with all those issues, you still have to help in run defense, deal with slot targets who can block, and occasionally get to the quarterback in blitz concepts.

So, it’s a tough job. It’s even tougher to stay on top of your game as a slot defender. Only four players from last year’s list made this year’s list. That means there’s a whole lot of new top-tier talent to talk about, and here’s our list of the top 12 slot defenders for the 2022 NFL season — one list of 14 that Mark Schofield and myself will publish in the next few weeks leading up to our list of the NFL’s top 101 players.

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Sports Info Solutions, Pro Football Focus, and Football Outsiders unless otherwise indicated).

12. Chris Harris Jr., Free agent

It was nice to see Harris play well in 2021 after rough seasons with the Broncos in 2019 and the Chargers in 2020, because the former undrafted free agent out of Kansas may be the best slot defender in NFL history. From 2012 through 2018, and as NFL teams went to far more nickel and dime sets on defense (and far more 3×1 sets on offense), Harris was the one slot guy you just didn’t want to test. Last season, in Brandon Staley’s defense, Harris allowed 24 catches on 43 slot targets for 271 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 80.7.

Harris uses his acumen and “right place/right time” awareness to get the job done. Here, against the Bengals, Harris (No. 25) read the crossing route run by tight end C.J. Uzomah, and intercepted Joe Burrow’s throw before it could get there.

Harris still has the ability he’s always had, which is to cut a route in half and blow it up with his understanding of angles and leverage. Here, against the Texans, he broke up a potential touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Phillip Dorsett when it looked for all the world that Dorsett would be wide open.

Harris is currently a free agent, and it would be wise for some team to make him an offer to be their veteran slot presence. He proved in 2021 that he’s still got it in the right system.

11. Justin Coleman, Seattle Seahawks

Coleman was a rising star with the Patriots (2015-2016) and Seahawks (2017-2018) before he signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Lions in 2019 with $16 million guaranteed. Things did not go well for him under Matt Patricia — this was the case for most of Detroit’s defenders under Patricia — and Coleman was released in March, 2021. The Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal a week later, and Coleman found a renaissance under Brian Flores, which proves that it’s very important to choose the right ex-Bill Belichick defensive assistant to be your head coach.

Last season, Coleman allowed 19 slot catches on 26 targets for 18 yards, 100 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 61.1.

Flores’ Dolphins were one of the NFL’s better teams in Cover-0 situations, and Lamar Jackson found that out in Week 10 when he tried to hit Rashod Bateman in the end zone. Coleman (No. 27) wrapped Bateman up as he tried to get open near the boundary, and made a nice catch for the interception.

And on this interception against Tyrod Taylor and the Texans in Week 9. Coleman matched Danny Amendola through the crosser, and was able to take advantage.

Coleman signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks this offseason, and this version of the Seahawks can use all kinds of cornerback help — inside and out.

10. Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets

Selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Pitt, Whitehead became more and more of a multi-position weapon for Tampa Bay year after year. But the slot play he’s put forth recently is a standout attribute, and one of the reasons the Jets gave him a two-year, $14.5 million contract with $7 million in March. As a slot defender in 2021, Whitehead allowed 14 catches on 21 catches for 132 yards, 107 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 64.7.

Whitehead’s experience as a safety shows up in the slot when he’s asked to backpedal into deeper coverage at or close to the line of scrimmage. Against the Panthers in Week 16, Whitehead (No. 33) carried receiver Robby Anderson to the boundary, and prevented Sam Darnold from hitting his target.

Closer to the line of scrimmage, as he showed against the Saints in Week 8, Whitehead is perfectly capable of veering off to the boundary and negating potential receptions. Here, receiver Deonte Harris discovered that is aligned tight to the formation, running to the sideline doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to shake him.

Whitehead was a big part of the Jets’ outstanding free-agent spending spree this offseason, and it will be fascinating to see how he operates in head coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

9. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Ramsey is obviously one of the NFL’s best outside cornerbacks, but he’s also played the slot since his Florida State days, and 2021 saw him do it once again at a high rate of efficiency. When in the slot, Ramsey allowed 28 catches on 40 targets for 195 yards, 98 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 70.3.

The problem if you’re a receiver, and Ramsey’s got you in the slot, is that he’ll use his rare combination of size and short-area quickness to nuke a lot of what your quarterback is trying to accomplish. In Week 10 against the 49ers, Ramsey (No. 5) helped Jimmy Garoppolo and Brandon Aiyuk experience this unfortunate phenomenon.

And on this rep against the Bears in Week 1, Ramsey just compressed everything tight end Cole Kmet wanted to do, and Andy Dalton didn’t have the opening he needed after evading pressure.

With outside cornerback Darious Williams off to Jacksonville in free agency, and the Rams with two other outstanding slot defenders in David Long Jr. (who made this list) and Taylor Rapp (who almost did), one wonders if defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will have Ramsey playing slot less often than the career-high 341 snaps he had there in 2021. Regardless, when Ramsey is in the slot, he’s always been a plus defender there.

8. Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills

In 2020, Johnson (No. 24) established himself as one of the NFL’s better slot defenders with two pick-sixes — a 51-yarder against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in Week 14…

…and a 101-yarder against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Buffalo’s divisional-round win.

Impressive stuff from the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Weber State, and Johnson seemed fixated on making sure that 2020 was no fluke. Last season, Johnson allowed 43 slot catches on 76 targets for 514 yards, 295 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 80.7.

One reason Johnson has made himself to valuable to Buffalo’s defense is that he’s fearless when attacking much bigger receivers.

Johnson had eight pass breakups in addition to his one interception, and here’s where you see more of that click and close. Against the Chiefs in Week 5, he smothered Tyreek Hill in coverage on what was supposed to be a quick stop route with yards after the catch. Not in Mr. Johnson’s neighborhood.

The Bills signed Johnson to a three-year, $24 million contract extension last October, so it’s clear that they’re all over what makes him a special slot player.

7. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

James has struggled with injuries throughout his career (as we detailed in our list of the NFL’s top safeties), but when he’s on the field, there isn’t much he can’t do. Last season, James had 361 snaps in the box, 224 in the slot, 326 at free safety, 41 at the line, and nine at outside corner. When aligned in the slot, James allowed 15 catches on 25 targets for 98 yards, 94 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 68.4.

This interception against the Raiders in Week 4 wasn’t categorized as a slot play in PFF’s charting, but it gives you a pretty good idea how well James (No. 33) tracks receivers as an inside defender. Tight end Darren Waller is trying to get free from James past the numbers, but it’s James who jumps the route for the reward.

Against the Commanders in Week 1, James showed how well he can match across the formation. Dyami Brown is trying to get open on a crosser, but James just Velcroes Brown all the way through for the deflection.

A player who can rank in the top percentile at both safety and slot defender is incredibly valuable in today’s NFL, and James is right up there on both counts.

6. Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Right now, Moore is contracted with the Colts through the 2023 season, and he’s not especially happy about that — he’s held out through minicamps because he wants a new deal that pays him in line with his status as one of the NFL’s best slot defenders. That was the case in 2020, when Moore allowed 50 catches on 66 targets for 462 yards, 258 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 80.5. In 2021, Moore gave up 66 catches on 93 targets for 656 yards, 363 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 90.6. More targets, more opportunities, more vulnerabilities. It’s a common story.

When he was on his game last season, Moore (No. 23) shows all the range and acumen to read the quarterback that you could want in a slot defender. On this interception against the Titans in Week 8, Moore starts by covering A.J. Brown, and then jumps the pass to Marcus Johnson.

Moore had more than a few vulnerable moments in 2021 — particularly when facing Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow in Week 17. The Colts were in man coverage here, and it looks as if there’s some miscommunication as to the “Man wherever he goes” aspect of this play… but it’s not the best look regardless.

Moore (No. 23) also got himself edged by Renfrow on this crossing route.

Training camp appears to be a “maybe” for Moore at this point; the Colts will need Moore to be at his best for their defense to work.

5. David Long Jr., Los Angeles Rams

With all the defensive standouts on the defending Super Bowl champs’ roster in 2021, Long — selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Michigan — was a bit of a secret superstar in his third NFL season, specifically as a slot presence. Long barely made a dent in that defense in his first two years, seeing the field on just 227 total snaps. But in 2021, Long got 671 snaps and 510 coverage snaps, and he responded ideally to the increased opportunities. He allowed 12 catches on 21 slot targets for 66 yards, 42 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 43.0 — the lowest opponent passer rating in the NFL for any slot defender that saw at least 20% of his team’s defensive snaps.

The interception was a big one, as it came in the Rams’ wild-card win over the Cardinals. Kyler Murray was trying to connect with Rondale Moore from his own end zone, but Long (No. 22) carried receiver Christian Kirk up the field, and then crashed down to take the ball away. The result was an easy pick-six.

Long proved to be Murray’s and the Cardinals’ bete noire last season; there was also this deflection of a pass to DeAndre Hopkins in which Long gave Hopkins no shot at the deep over. When you can track a receiver of Hopkins’ quality that well, you’re showing more than just potential.

4. Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots

The sixth player in NFL history selected out of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, Dugger saw his profile rise at the 2020 Senior Bowl, and the Patriots took him in the second round of that draft — possibly with an assist from Bill Belichick’s dog, Nike. Dugger made a bit of an impact in his rookie season as a box/slot defender with some deep third and blitz ability, but the proverbial light went on for him in 2021 — especially when he was aligned in the slot. There, Dugger allowed 14 catches on 21 targets for 117 yards, 45 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 57.1 — the fourth-lowest among any slot defender playing at least 20% of his team’s snaps.

Perhaps Dugger’s most impressive play last season in the slot came against Baker Mayfield and the Browns in Week 10. Dugger (No. 23) tracked tight end David Njoku through his out route, read Mayfield like an airport novel, and came away with the easy interception.

Our own Mark Schofield wrote about this play right after it happened, indicating that this one play that indicated the Patriots’ comfort in switching from a seriously man-heavy philosophy to more zone coverage.

And in Week 11 against Falcons rookie tight end/alien Kyle Pitts, Dugger had a similar knack for matching an opponent’s tight end through the route, and negating the potential completion. This wasn’t a pick, but the deflection was quite impressive.

One of the more interesting “Small school? So what?” players in the league right now, Dugger should continue to help the Patriots’ under-construction secondary as he develops.

3. Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan, Lewis saw his draft stock drop when domestic violence charges were filed against him. Lewis was found not guilty, and Dallas had itself a bargain in its secondary. Primarily a slot defender throughout his five-year NFL career, Lewis agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million second contract with the Cowboys in March, 2021, and he then went about making that yet another bargain for Jerry Jones’ team.

Last season as a slot defender, Lewis allowed 41 catches on 61 targets for 471 yards, 225 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 74.5.

Lewis was at his most effective when he was targeted the most — he was targeted 10 times against the Buccaneers in Week 1, and 13 times against the Giants in Week 15. He had interceptions in each game, and gave up just 10 receptions in the two games.

Lewis’ interception against the Bucs was on a last-second Hail Mary from Tom Brady at the end of the first half; more impressive was his work from the slot on this deflection of a Brady pass to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter. Evans ran a quick out from the inside of trips right, and Lewis (No. 26) moved from his hook/curl responsibility to bat the ball away.

Lewis’ pick against the Giants was off a pass deflected at the line — I liked this negation of a Daniel Jones quick pass to Saquon Barkley a bit better. Barkley was going nowhere on this play, because Lewis blew him up before he could even turn his head around.

Here’s another last-second play that is worthy of a video — Lewis with an outstanding effort sack against Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Week 9.

One of many players who found new life in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s first season, Lewis might be even better in the slot in 2022.

2. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints

The Saints somehow stole Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Florida, where he clearly put up first- or second-round tape. However it happened, it was very good for Dennis Allen’s defense. In his third NFL season, Gardner-Johnson allowed 36 slot catches on 51 targets for 386 yards, 286 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 71.5. The degree of difficulty in the Saints’ high-rate man coverage (only the Chiefs had more pass defense snaps in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man last season than New Orleans’ 238) amplifies Gardner-Johnson’s on-field work, and the tape turns it up to 11.

On this interception of Tom Brady in Week 15, Gardner-Johnson (No. 22) trailed Scotty Miller all the way across the field in tight man coverage, and never let his target get away. The interception was a formality; the technique was the reason for it.

Gardner-Johnson can also get things done in zone coverage, as he showed against Sam Darnold and the Panthers in Week 12. Darnold thought he had D.J. Moore on the backside outside, but Gardner-Johnson was waiting for that assumption. Instead of a completion, Darnold threw a pick to a defender he really didn’t anticipate.

Gardner-Johnson might be even better in 2022. Why? Because his newest marquee teammate is the top slot defender in the National Football League — and he knows every trick in the book.

1. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints

If you’re trying to hit your slot receivers against the Saints in 2022, you might not like the result. Now that Mathieu is a part of Dennis Allen’s defense after signing a three-year, $27 million contract with $18 million guaranteed, New Orleans has the top two slot defenders on our list. It’s nothing new for Mathieu, as the ex-Chief was our top slot defender in 2021, and he retains that title even though there were issues overall with Kansas City’s defense. When covering from the slot in 2021, Mathieu allowed 10 catches on 15 targets for 53 yards, 43 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 55.0.

Mathieu is dangerous as a defender for all kinds of reasons — two of his primary attributes are his range, and his on-field acumen. This deep interception against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 2 put both on display. Pre-snap, Mathieu (No. 32) is guarding fullback Patrick Ricard in the slot, and he breaks off to the post as soon as he sees Ricard’s short route. This gives Mathieu the ability to close on Jackson’s deep pass to Marquise Brown, and that’s that.

This is a “right place/right time” interception against Derek Carr and the Raiders in Week 14, but Mathieu put himself there by breaking off his coverage of DeSean Jackson underneath, and making himself available for help on Carr’s pass to tight end Fabian Moreau. Moreau had safety Daniel Sorensen beaten on a slant, but Sorensen recovered to get the ball out, and Mathieu was there for the assist.

Watching Gardner-Johnson and Mathieu bedevil opposing quarterbacks and receivers in the Saints’ aggressive, man-heavy defense in the upcoming season should be fun, unless you’re trying to complete passes against them.

Honorable mentions

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans

Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams

Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Mike Edwards, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders