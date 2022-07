First, I recommend Keithly Electric. They’re located in South Park and they have a fantastic residential team!. Now I’ll give you a a bit of information that I suspect they’ll provide you: It’s likely that you need a service upgrade – more power, not more circuits – not just a sub panel. You may not even need a sub panel, just a new panel. If you’re tripping the main but not any of the other breakers, that means that, while none of the individual circuits are overloaded, your main service is overloaded.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO