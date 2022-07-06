ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Political Chaos Keeps Pressure on Pound After Double-Digit Loss

By Greg Ritchie
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Lagarde Vows Not to Suppress Fellow ECB Policy Makers’ Views

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she doesn’t want to stop colleagues from speaking out on monetary policy as she acknowledged that communication is a challenge at present.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

ECB’s New Crisis Tool Must Surprise Markets, Bini Smaghi Says

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Central Bank’s new crisis fighting tool should have an element of surprise to be effective in combating market stress and avoiding a fragmentation of the euro area, former Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Recession Fears Spark Flight to Cash as Investors Dump Stocks

Investors are hoarding cash and hiding in US Treasuries as they dump equities amid fears that the US economy is headed for a recession. Nearly $63 billion flowed into cash in the week through July 6, while global equity funds had redemptions of $4.6 billion, according to Bank of America Corp. note citing EPFR Global data. US stock funds still saw their second week of additions, while global bonds had their biggest inflows in 14 weeks at $2.4 billion thanks to the buying of Treasuries and government debt, Bank of America said.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

There’s Good News for the Global Economy, If You Look

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. I’ve found this a difficult newsletter to write. For much of the day, it was hard to think of anything other than the astonishing goings-on in British politics. Then, as I was finishing it, came the shocking news of the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allegra Stratton
Bloomberg

Tesla China Shipments Soar to Record as Plant Fires Back Up

Tesla Inc.’s shipments from its Shanghai car plant surged to a record last month, a dramatic recovery from lockdown measures that stunted output for weeks. The electric-car maker delivered 78,906 vehicles in June, more than double its total a year ago and up 145% from May, according to China’s Passenger Car Association. Tesla shipped 77,938 of those cars to the local market and just 968 units went abroad.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

US Debt Outlook Boosted to Stable by Fitch as Tax Revenues Climb

The US government’s debt dynamics have strengthened thanks to recent improvements in the economy and increased revenue, according to credit assessor Fitch Ratings, which has upgraded the country’s outlook to stable. The ranking company, which had previously assessed the outlook as negative, affirmed the nation’s credit rating at...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Fed Hawks Back 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Still See Soft Landing

Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policy makers backed raising interest rates another 75 basis points this month to curb inflation, while playing down fears the US economy was headed for recession. Governor Christopher Waller and James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, both stressed the need...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Caudwell on Race for UK's Next Leader

British business leader, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4U John Caudwell discusses the potential leadership contenders in the race to replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He speaks with Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open." (Source: Bloomberg)
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Digit#Uk
Bloomberg

Tesla Appoints China Executive to Oversee Asia Pacific, Sources Say

Tesla Inc. has changed the way it structures its management in Asia Pacific, according to people familiar with the matter, with executives in the region now reporting into Greater China rather than the US. The restructure means senior managers in the region now report into Tom Zhu, Tesla’s top China...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Elon Musk to Speak at Sun Valley Retreat

Elon Musk arrived Thursday evening at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference, joining the technology and media elite at the mountain retreat. He'll speak to them on Saturday. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports. (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy