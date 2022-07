Today’s program is a conversation with Kansas City’s resident historian, Dr. Gene T. Chavez, and Pedro Sierra, who left Cuba in 1954 at the age of 16 to pursue his dream, described as “the only thing he’d ever dreamed of – to play professional baseball.” Much like local Kansas City well known MLB celebrity, Diego Segui, who also left Cuba during the regime change. After playing in minor league clubs, Segui broke into the major leagues at age 24 on April 12, 1962, with the Kansas City Athletics. Sierra’s path to accomplishing his dream led him to the Negro Leagues and eventually to the MLB. Both player’s baseball stories will be discussed.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO