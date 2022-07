AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today awarded 17 grants totaling nearly $1.3 million that will be distributed through the Governor’s Summer Merit Program to Texas universities and community colleges for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) summer youth camps. Awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), these funds will provide scholarships for 2,231 students ages 14 to 21 to attend the STEM camps to prepare them for future high-skill, high-demand jobs.

