Iowa State

$6 MIllion from Iowa Still on Deck for “Field of Dreams” TV Series

By Eric Stone
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

$6 million in Iowa taxpayer funds is still being earmarked for the new home of the "Field of Dreams" TV series--even though we don't yet know who that is. A week ago, we learned NBC Universal would be pulling the project from Peacock, without an explanation as to why. As the...

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

