$6 MIllion from Iowa Still on Deck for “Field of Dreams” TV Series

A new article from KCRG reports that last week on July 1st, a new law went into effect that puts restrictions on third party delivery services, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub. The law says that these delivery services can no longer represent a restaurant with their logo or menu without having a contract, and if they don't abide by the rules, there will be a fine. The first offense will cost the service $1,000 and the third offense will cost them $10,000. In addition, the law also prohibits drivers from smoking/vaping and delivering food with kids or pets in the car with them. A February article from the Des Moines Register said that the proposed legislation came about after the pandemic caused a surge in food delivery.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO