Economy

Chevy Holds NFT Auction but No Buyers Bite

 3 days ago
Chevy’s NFT auction starting bid may have been too high. The auction ended with the GM unit retaining its digital artwork and investors keeping their money. The auto industry is changing and legacy automakers, such as GM and Ford, are trying to change with the times. They’ve joined the electric vehicle...

