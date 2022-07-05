ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

21 BEST VERMONT RESORTS THAT YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE

365traveler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont is one of the most beautiful states on the East Coast. From thick forests, mighty mountains, and cozy towns, to waterfalls and rolling rivers, this New England state is a natural playground for anyone who loves to spend time outdoors. Vermont receives upwards of 100 to 200 inches...

365traveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Tails are wagging at Dog Mountain

Monday, July 11th — In early August, a party happens just over the border from Littleton in Vermont. The "Summer Dog Party" occurs at Dog Mountain, an outdoor retreat space for 4-legged friends. It's free, open to the public, and as Sean McDonald found out, many Granite Staters are making the trip with their furry family members.
COOS COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best berry picking in New Hampshire

Where are the best places to pick berries in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their top picks. Butternut Farm has a variety of fruits you can pick, from strawberries to raspberries to cherries. 2. (tie) Berrybogg Farm in Strafford. Berrybogg Farm has nine varieties of blueberries on its seven...
FARMINGTON, NH
VTDigger

Big incentive increase to help weatherize more Vermont homes

Winooski, Vermont – It may be the middle of summer, but Vermont families know winter is always coming. New incentives from Efficiency Vermont that cover up to 75% of a comprehensive home weatherization may help keep thoughts of winter at bay a little longer. Available to income-qualified Vermont households...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putney, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Lite 98.7

3 Adirondack Communities Named Part Of Top Most Charming Towns In New York State

Have you ever wondered what the most charming town in New York State would be? If you take a trip to the Adirondacks, you'll find 3. MSN recently published a list of the “Most Charming Small Towns in New York State.” The list is full of incredible places, some of which are here in Central and Upstate New York. The Adirondacks got the honor of making the list 3 times.
TRAVEL
VTDigger

Vermont Farm Show canceled for 3rd consecutive year

Following pandemic-related cancellations in 2021 and 2022, organizers have again called off the Vermont Farm Show for January 2023. Farmers from across the state and region typically attend the annual trade show, which has been running since the 1930s, to meet with vendors and learn about new industry technology. It’s also a place for agricultural organizations to hold annual meetings and for farmers in different corners of Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Canada and elsewhere to connect.
VERMONT STATE
compassvermont.com

Like Tractors, Fields and Fairs? Here are 13 Events Coming up in Vermont

Horses pulling, pumpkins growing, popcorn and funnel cake, yes it's fair time in Vermont. The Vermont Fairs & Field Days are back in full swing for 2022! Every year, the Fairs & Field Days are a favorite summer past-time for Vermonters and visitors alike. From July-September, you can find entertainment and family fun at 13 different Fairs & Field Days across the state.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Sugarbush Resort#Travel And Leisure#Alpine Skiing#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcycle crashes trending upwards in Vermont

At least a half dozen people have died in motorcycle crashes in Vermont, a trend that could double the total from last year. The warmer months are a busy time for motorcyclists and motorcycle expert Kamran Pelkey says other drivers need to be aware. “Ultimately it’s the driver that needs...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
94.9 HOM

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
94.9 HOM

Gas Stations in New Hampshire Offer $2.38 a Gallon Prices

You have to love the Granite State. With the motto "live free or die," there is no other state that I would personally rather live in. Granite Staters are good people, hardworking, and kind. Just last week, something really incredible happened at two gas stations in New Hampshire. Travelers on...
LITTLETON, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Nurses union, UVM Medical Center reach tentative agreement

The nurses union at Vermont’s largest hospital reached a tentative agreement with management on Tuesday, just days before a contract that covers some 2,000 nurses was slated to expire. The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, which also includes roughly 600 technicians, is the largest labor union at...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Anne Watson runs for Vermont Senate

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

First woman to lead National Guard Rutland battalion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion has a new commander. This weekend Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Speanburg will transfer command of the Rutland-based battalion to Major Annaliese Baumer, the first woman ever to serve as commander of that battalion in its 100-year history.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy