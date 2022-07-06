ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan says he’s passed on opportunities to have Trump on podcast

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
( The Hill ) – Media personality Joe Rogan said that he has passed on multiple opportunities to have former President Trump on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

During an appearance on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” released on Monday, Rogan told host Lex Fridman that he wasn’t a supporter of the former president, adding that he refused to help him expand his platform.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan said on the podcast episode, according to Mediaite. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan also told Fridman that he believes the Trump era will “be one of the weirder times.”

“When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself,” Rogan said.

This comes as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is holding a series of public hearings in which it is making the case that Trump was at the center of an effort to retain power that led directly to the attack.

In a surprise hearing last week, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison gave explosive testimony detailing several incidents involving Trump surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. In one incident she described, she said the president knew members of the crowd at his rally at the Ellipse that day were carrying weapons but pushed to do away with magnetometer screening because it was affecting his crowd size. Trump has denied those allegations.

Rogan also said he believes Trump will run for another term as president, saying that he’ll run against a “dead man,” referring to President Biden.

“Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, (Joe) Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage,” Rogan told Fridman. “I think he’s seeing ghosts”

