Beau Ryder

Keep everything the same. That was the thought going through Seth Woodward’s head as he reopened Wyndall’s Wonder Whip on February 1, 2016, as the new owner. Woodward said he’s always had a fascination with vintage and older things, and would acquire things that had a bit of age to them, like his first car: a 1972 Chevy pickup truck. He drove his pickup truck past Wonder Whip so much that it would blend into the scenery of the east part of the county.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO