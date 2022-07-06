ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Beau Ryder

wamwamfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeau Bradley Ryder, 27, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. Beau was born on May 16, 1995 in Vincennes and he is the son of Bradley Ryder and Kimberly Risley. Beau enjoyed sports and music. He had...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Lila Allen

Lila Allen, 54, of Loogootee, passed away July 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.. Born October 21, 1967 in Plymouth, IN, she was the daughter of Joseph A. And Mary (Evans) Phillips. She married Jerry Allen Jr. in Martin County, Indiana on June 22, 1985. Her grandbabies were...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Theresa Scheid

Theresa Scheid, 67, passed away at her Odon residence on July 3, 2022. She was born in Beech Grove, January 11, 1955, to M.C. and Edith Lorraine (Brown) Perdue. On July 6, 1982, she married Jeffrey Scheid, and he survives. Theresa was a driver for the Vincennes EMS. She loved...
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Newburgh, IN
Vincennes, IN
Obituaries
City
Vincennes, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lydia Knepp

Lydia Knepp, 97, of Montgomery, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. She was born January 12, 1925, to Jonas and Catherine (Yoder) Wagler. She married Harvey Knepp, on August 29, 1943, and he preceded her in death. Lydia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She...
MONTGOMERY, IN
newsnowdc.com

Jacquelyn A. Klem, 52, Jasper

Jacquelyn A. Klem, 52, of Jasper, died Monday, July 4, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Evansville August 11, 1969, to Cornelius and Charlotte (Schneider) Klem. She is survived by one son, Dylan M. Klem, Jasper, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
owensboroliving.com

Owensboro’s Old Friend

Keep everything the same. That was the thought going through Seth Woodward’s head as he reopened Wyndall’s Wonder Whip on February 1, 2016, as the new owner. Woodward said he’s always had a fascination with vintage and older things, and would acquire things that had a bit of age to them, like his first car: a 1972 Chevy pickup truck. He drove his pickup truck past Wonder Whip so much that it would blend into the scenery of the east part of the county.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Final week of Hadi Half-Pot

This week is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot is climbing and now is the time to buy in and win big. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT. The winner will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, July 11. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensboroliving.com

Something Old & Something New

Bringing Diners Local History and a New Twist on Old Favorites. Windy Hollow Biscuit House held a soft opening Mother’s Day weekend in Wesleyan Park Plaza, and since opening, Evelyn “Rooster” Miller said there has been a steady flow of traffic at one of Owensboro’s newest establishments.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WEHT/WTVW

Cheryl Musgrave announces candidacy for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced on Thursday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Evansville during next year’s city elections. “I will bring both an independent perspective and a strong conservative sense of duty to the role of mayor, building on the achievements of the past to make […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Shirley Louise Mounce

Shirley Louise Mounce, 79, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born July 29, 1942, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Dick and Goldie (Holt) Milligan. She married Charles Mounce on March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1998.
wevv.com

Man dies after reportedly being struck by lightning in Madisonville

A man who was reportedly struck by lightning over the weekend in Madisonville, Kentucky, has died. Officials with Vanderbilt Health System say 38-year-old Zach Cook passed away on Wednesday night. Madisonville Fire Department crews originally responded to an incident on Bean Cemetery Road in Madisonville around 3 p.m. Saturday. At...
MADISONVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy