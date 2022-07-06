ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnstile played beer pong with Post Malone and Dua Lipa

Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a busy summer for Turnstile, from a brilliant set at Glastonbury to headlining Outbreak Fest and causing absolute chaos. Naturally, though, the hardcore punk favourites needed some time to unwind in all of this, and...

www.kerrang.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Fends Off Handsy Wireless Festival Fan While On Stage

*Update* Cardi B returned to say that this wasn't a fight at all. Another angle of the incident shows that she was being carried through the crowd when someone repeatedly attempted to grab her microphone. Check out the videos below. Original Story:. We're not sure what or who is putting...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B In The Post-Album Era

About a month ago, in its woefully misbegotten list of the 200 greatest rap albums of all time, Rolling Stone put Cardi B’s 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy all the dang way up at #16. That decision caused all kinds of online consternation from just about everybody, me included. My problem with that placement wasn’t that I think Invasion Of Privacy isn’t a classic album; it’s that you’re not going to convince anyone of its worth when you pull a troll move and say that it’s better than Illmatic. Thing is: I think that Invasion Of Privacy really is a classic album, or at least the closest thing to a classic album that the circumstances would allow. Maybe “classic” is too loaded a term, but Invasion Of Privacy is some kind of miracle: A hyped-up pop-rapper taking an unconventional route to the top but still dropping a debut LP that’s hard but accessible, one that checks the different smothering demographic boxes without losing its quality control or its focus. I still kind of can’t believe that the album exists. And if we never get another Cardi B album, I’m fine with that.
HIP HOP
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wears (almost) nothing but hair on Allure cover

Kim Kardashian is totally bare, except for her hair. The makeup mogul covers the August 2022 issue of Allure, wearing nothing but a nude-hued Skims bodysuit and a Rapunzel-worthy blond braid wrapped around her body. Things get even more surreal inside the magazine, with Kardashian wearing a “top” made entirely...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner parties with Drake as boyfriend Devin Booker looks on

Billionaire Michael Rubin threw the biggest 4th of July 2022 bash, inviting the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was spotted mingling with Drake, who reportedly dated Kylie in 2019. Forget Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve parties, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin just held the most elite...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Responds To Rumor That He Wore A Cheerleading Uniform In Bed

Nick Cannon has responded to a claim from Tyisha Hampton that he wore a cheerleading uniform in bed for Kel Mitchell. Hampton, who was married to Mitchell from 1999–2005, said on TikTok that she once walked in on Cannon wearing the outfit in an attempt to cheer Mitchell up after he had cheated on her.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
#Beer Pong#Turnstile#Glastonbury#Outbreak Fest#Posty#Tiktok#European
Popculture

Chris Rock Reportedly Dating HBO Max's 'Harley Quinn' Star

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are reportedly dating. The two have been spotted around Los Angeles together during the Fourth of July weekend. Bell, who voices Poison Ivy in the HBO Max animated Harley Quinn series, was previously married to artist Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Ciara – “Jump”

Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Yo Gotti Announces Signing GloRilla to CMG

“FNF” is running through the streets and now GloRilla is CMG. Yo Gotti announced the signing of the most-sought after rapper on the planet right now. GloRilla has dominated the music scene since releasing “FNF” in late April. The song inspired the trending #FNFChallenge on TikTok, and the music video has amassed over 22 million views (and growing) since its debut. By bringing the fiery artist to his prestigious CMG record company in collaboration with Interscope Records, Gotti is bolstering the roster’s already potent talent and displaying the label’s diversity.
MUSIC
extratv

Depeche Mode Member Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death Revealed

Two months ago, Depeche Mode co-founder Andy Fletcher suddenly died at the age of 60. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. Depeche Mode shared on Instagram that he “suffered an aortic dissection” on May 26. According to the Mayo Clinic, an aortic dissection is when there...
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x DIOR B713 Sneakers Are Coming Soon

Following the tragedy that was Astroworld Festival 2021, Travis Scott took a few steps away from the spotlight. His NIKE, Inc. collaborations were postponed, as was his Cactus Jack collection for Dior. Recently, however, the French luxury house updated its online site to tease the launch of its B713 sneaker by Scott.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Chris Brown’s NFT release is a disaster and the internet is loving it

Chris Brown has just released his ‘Breezyverse’ NFT mint which has proven disastrous for him and Twitter can’t stop clowning it. Chris Brown’s BREEZYVERSE NFT has just been released and the reception has not been great. It was another classic situation of a celebrity desperate to cash in on their audience by promoting an NFT they know nothing about.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kim Kardashian thinks her hands are 'gross'

Kim Kardashian thinks her hands are "wrinkly and gross". The 41-year-old star insists she's now come to accept her imperfections, adding that she now puts her health before her appearance. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - shared: "I’m...
CELEBRITIES

