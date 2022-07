1. Advance Screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Thursday. Thor is back as he and his ragtag group of friends endeavor to defeat Gorr the God Butcher before he drives the gods to extinction. Thor is joined by Korg, the Guardians of the Galaxy, King Valkyrie and Jane Foster who has now taken up the mantle of the Mighty Thor. Circle Cinema hosts the screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is directed by Reservation Dogs co-creator Taika Waititi. The screening begins at 7 p.m. on July 7. Tickets range from $8-$11. circlecinema.easy-ware-ticketing.com/generaladmission/fUuNwyHSM7dcgdcompg2KQ.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO