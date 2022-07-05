ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Street Vendor Attacked by Woman in Harvard Park

By Staff Reports
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: An arrest has been made in connection with this story. A woman attacked a street vendor and appeared to throw food...

www.nbcsandiego.com

CBS LA

Woman wanted for attacking taco vendor in South Los Angeles arrested

A woman wanted for terrorizing a South Los Angeles taco vendor over the weekend was arrested Tuesday. Footage from the scene at "South Tacos Stand," located near Normandie and Slauson Avenues in the Harvard Park neighborhood, shows the woman, now identified as 30-year-old India Duerson, shouting at and hitting the vendor, pouring out barrels of juice and horchata, throwing food and spitting on everything she did not already trash. The vendor, Bertha Zuniga, said it happened after the woman claimed it had taken her and other workers too long to make a burrito she had ordered as they set up for the day.According to workers, it took police more than an hour to respond. Duerson was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked and held on $60,000 bail. As the investigation continues, officers are asking for anyone with any additional information to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.This is far from the first act of violence directed towards street vendors in recent weeks, exemplified by video out of San Pedro in June, where a man shouted racial slurs at a tamale vendor. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Dozens of lives forever changed after deadly mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of families went to the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday morning to celebrate our nation's freedoms, and left with their lives forever changed, after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more.Among the victims was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue, leaving her family and faith community grieving the loss of a leader and friend.In an email, the congregation said Sundheim was on staff at the synagogue for decades, including time spent teaching at its preschool.They asked their congregants for prayers for her soul and her surviving family.Support...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

‘Love triangle’ murder, plastic surgery, and Costa Rica escape: How top cyclist’s alleged killer evaded bungling officials for seven weeks

When Austin detectives investigating the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson interviewed their key suspect three days after her death, they found her to be angry and evasive.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked by detective Katy Conner on 14 May about her boyfriend Colin Strickland spending time with Ms Wilson on the day of her murder 72 hours earlier, according to a police affidavit. Austin police called Ms Armstrong in for questioning after they discovered that real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor had an open misdemeanour warrant on a...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
BBC

Highland Park shooting: Man arrested after 4 July mass shooting

US police have arrested a suspect after six people were killed in a shooting attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained after a brief chase, police said. The gunman climbed on to a roof, shooting randomly at spectators using a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird died of her injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)

11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird died of her injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird as the girl who died of injuries she sustained after a two-vehicle accident on July 2 in Apple Valley. The incident also claimed the life of 12-year-old Jacob Martinez. The fatal hit-and-run collision took place on Stoddard Wells Road. Christina “Tina” Bird was declared dead on Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. [...]
APPLE VALLEY, CA

