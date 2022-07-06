ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At a New Mexico abortion clinic, calls flood in from Texas and wait time for appointments grows

By Jolie McCullough, Texas Tribune
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435WFh_0gWJoLk900
Ale Arriola answers calls at the UNM Center for Reproductive Health in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday morning, June 30, 2022. Due to an influx of out-of-state patients, the clinic is booked four weeks out. (Photo by Gabriela Campos for the Texas Tribune)

With sympathy in their voices, the receptionists at the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health relayed the same news into the phone over and over again Wednesday morning.

“We’re scheduling about four weeks out.”

The people on the other end of the line, mostly Texas women, were told those four weeks could mean they would become ineligible for abortion medication in lieu of a procedure, or they could have to spend two days at the Albuquerque clinic instead of one.

The university’s clinic is one of three providing abortion procedures in New Mexico, which has become the destination state for many Texans wishing to terminate a pregnancy.

Aside from breaking the news about growing wait times, the front-desk responsibilities of what was once a quiet clinic have grown to include referring out-of-state patients to possible funding sources that could cover the hundreds of dollars they will have to pay out of pocket. The receptionists also help people navigate logistical hurdles, so patients can miss as little work or line up as little child care as possible.

“She’s under eight weeks, for an appointment at 8 a.m.,” one clinic employee whispered to her coworker while on the phone with a Texas patient. “But the latest flight out [of Albuquerque] is 5:25 p.m. — do you think she would make that flight?”

Another employee walked in to tell the receptionists not to count one woman who was supposed to be in the clinic about an hour earlier as a no-show. She was on the way, the staffer said, still driving in from Oklahoma.

Before September, the university clinic performed a relatively low number of abortions. With about 2 million residents in the state, the small handful of New Mexico abortion clinics and providers performed fewer than 6,000 abortions in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute, about one-tenth of those performed in Texas.

The clinic was instead able to focus more on its training program for medical students and residents, and it had more availability to provide birth control services and other reproductive health care, according to physicians at the clinic.

But when Texas banned abortion at about six weeks into a pregnancy last year, their patient load skyrocketed. The demand for abortion care is only expected to grow after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to abortion last week, promptly followed by Texas and a growing number of states moving to ban almost all abortions.

“It’s a different job now,” Dr. Eve Espey said on Tuesday evening, sitting in her quiet, stucco-covered home after a long day at the clinic. “I would say 75% of our patients have been from Texas for the last several months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7gSJ_0gWJoLk900
Dr. Eve Espey walks through her Albuquerque neighborhood on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Gabriela Campos for the Texas Tribune)

Doctors said more people have recently been coming from Oklahoma, which banned abortions in late May. And others are starting to trickle in from places like Kansas and Arizona. But the clinic is still bracing for the eventual full impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“There’s only so much we can do,” said Espey, chair of the university’s OB-GYN department and a founder of the clinic. “We’re booking out to the end of July because we can’t book more patients in a day.”

Beyond an overwhelming increase in out-of-state patients, doctors at the clinic said even more concerning is the increase of patients who are further along in their pregnancies.

Espey said since September, local clinics have provided abortions for more than double the number of patients they would have seen before Texas’ abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. What increased even more was patients more than 14 weeks pregnant and even more for those between 18 and 20 weeks.

“If they’d just been able to go to Dallas, and they live near Dallas, they could go tomorrow,” said Dr. Amber Truehart, the clinic’s medical director. “But they have to figure out how to travel here and get child care and funding, and all of that stuff is delaying them.”

“That’s not ideal for abortions because it puts you a little further along and things can get a little more complicated,” she added.

A mother’s decision

Medical staff walked into the Albuquerque clinic early Wednesday morning, leaving behind the bright blue skies and pink-hued mountain range.

Truehart huddled with nurses, medical assistants, trainees and a newly hired physician’s assistant to hear details about the dozen or so abortion patients scheduled for the morning. At least half were from Texas, a point staff made note of since, unlike for New Mexicans, Medicaid and private insurance will not pay for their abortions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Np1W9_0gWJoLk900
Dr. Jennifer Phillips speaks with the team at the UNM Center for Reproductive Health before patients arrive in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday morning. (Photo by Gabriela Campos for the Texas Tribune)

One of the patients was Adriana, who at 23 is the mother of two children, ages 4 years and 7 months.

“The reason why I’m deciding to do this is just because financially I can’t afford it,” Adriana said while waiting for an ultrasound Wednesday, her silky brown hair trailing down her petite frame. “I’d rather not put myself in a tough situation where I know that I might become homeless because I’m trying to provide for three kids.”

The Texas Tribune is using a pseudonym for Adriana, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her privacy.

Adriana is from Las Cruces, so she originally planned to go to El Paso for an abortion, about 30 minutes away from the southern New Mexico city. But with Texas’ abortion bans, she instead took the day off of work and her partner drove her about three and a half hours to Albuquerque the night before.

Based on the timing of her last period, which Adriana acknowledged was irregular since she was still breastfeeding, the mother and clinic staff estimated she would be more than 10 weeks pregnant. But after Truehart scanned her uterus and measured the size of the embryo, she determined Adriana was less than eight weeks along.

“Oh, that’s so much better,” Adriana sighed in relief on the table.

At eight weeks, she can safely have a medication abortion, Truehart told her, instead of an outpatient procedure. She would take two pills within 48 hours to induce an abortion, with symptoms similar to a miscarriage.

Back in the waiting room with the news from her ultrasound, Adriana visibly relaxed. She rested her head on the shoulder of her 7-month-old son’s father. They spoke in hushed tones, often interrupted by him kissing the top of her head.

Still, Adriana said she was upset over Texas’ ban on abortion and the overturning of Roe V. Wade, not only for herself but for so many like her.

“There’s a lot of women out there that choose to do these things,” she said, her arms wrapped protectively around herself in the ultrasound room. “Either financially they can’t afford to take care of an infant or, if you’re a rape victim — and I’m a rape victim — if you get pregnant, it could cause suicide.”

An overlooked state

Their priority is their patients, but leading doctors in New Mexico abortion care have other concerns during this time of upheaval in their field.

They’re worried about staffing shortages, already ever-present in the burnout much of the health care industry struggled with during the crush of the pandemic. And they’re concerned about a chilling effect on health care providers in states with abortion bans who may not take steps to save a pregnant person’s life for fear of criminal prosecution.

In Texas, the state’s abortion ban will not allow for exceptions in cases of rape or incest, only allowing an abortion if the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

“Even in cases it would be allowed for exceptions, who wants to put their neck out for that? Everybody’s afraid of ‘aiding and abetting,’” Espey said, quoting the language of Texas’ Senate Bill 8.

And in New Mexico, abortion rights advocates and providers are afraid new clinics seeking to provide more care for patients from across the country will bring the wrong kind of attention to a state that typically goes unnoticed by the rest of the country.

“When folks come in from out of town, there’s the concern that they’re going to upset the political balance and the community relationships,” Espey said, noting that local abortion rights groups have worked for decades to cultivate an acceptance of abortion care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oa8qo_0gWJoLk900
A collection of thank you notes written by patients and supporters of the clinic. (Photo by Gabriela Campos for the Texas Tribune)

“I think these organizations and, frankly, me too, would prefer it was New Mexicans that provide that care,” she added. “That said, there’s a big gap. It would be one thing if we could fill that gap, but right now, we can’t.”

New Mexico has no major restrictions in place on abortion access, but it is a poor, largely rural state that often falls short in providing reproductive health care to its own residents.

All three of New Mexico’s clinics that provide abortion procedures are in Albuquerque in the northern half of the state. A handful of other clinics provide abortion medication for early stage pregnancies, but, as evidenced by the backlog at Espey and Truehart’s clinic before Roe’s reversal, the doctors say the state needs more abortion providers.

But the new spotlight makes them wary of the longevity of the state’s new role as a haven for abortion care.

“They’re afraid of exactly that,” Truehart said, walking around the clinic in purple scrubs and Crocs. “That [new providers] are going to bring too much attention to New Mexico as like this hub of abortion and then the tide is going to change and then bam, New Mexico goes out, too.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune, a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.

Comments / 8

Related
krwg.org

Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state. New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws. New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. Austin-based Whole Woman's Health announced Wednesday that it's looking for a state line location to open a new clinic. Jackson Women's Health announced recently it would move its "Pink House", the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court decision, from Mississippi to Las Cruces, NM.
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
kunm.org

SAT: Secretary Haaland touring nationwide with investigating government-backed boarding schools in mind, New Mexico national forest supervisor gets new post, + More

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses – By Sean Murphy, Associated Press. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Oklahoma State
Albuquerque, NM
Health
Louisiana Illuminator

Legal organization warns of crisis centers preying on people seeking abortions

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — It’s a nice storefront sandwiched between an insurance office and massage parlor. Two double-sided signs on the sidewalk in front of the building off San Mateo in southeast  Albuquerque advertise free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. Their website has resources for social services, housing and adoption care.  One thing these places won’t […] The post Legal organization warns of crisis centers preying on people seeking abortions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1, found dead in a Portales N.M. park

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the New Mexico State Police reported that a male, 36, from Texas was pronounced dead after officers responded to Oasis State Park in Portales, NM. According to a New Mexico State Police release, his body was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his head inside a parked […]
PORTALES, NM
KVIA

New Mexico and Texas reach agreement over rights to water in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- An agreement between New Mexico and Texas has been reached over the rights to water in the Rio Grande ahead of a tentative scheduled trial on the matter, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. Both states have agreed to continue negotiations, potentially saving taxpayers...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinics#Texans
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

3 people file legal challenge to New Mexico’s abortion ban repeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico senator David Gallegos of Eunice, along with former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg and Roswell resident Larry Market filed a complaint in district court on June 27 challenging the state’s abortion ban repeal. They say the state does not have a law that specifically allows abortion procedures. The plaintiffs argue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
KOAT 7

Blake's Lotaburger celebrates 70 years of service

Blake's Lotaburger first opened its door on July 9, 1952, behind the support of founder Blake Chanslor. Fast forward 70 years and the restaurant chain now features 72 locations and has become a New Mexico staple with its green chile cheeseburger. The franchise also features locations in El Paso, Texas and Tucson, Arizona.
RESTAURANTS
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Notes of New Mexico: The best songs about the Land of Enchantment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –  Whether you’re getting your kicks on Route 66 with Nat King Cole or planning for the worst with Billy Joel, there’s no shortage of songs about the Land of Enchantment. However, what are some of the favorites for locals around the High Plains? MyHighPlains.com asked our audience to weigh in on […]
MUSIC
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Investigating Discolored Water, Says It’s Safe to Drink

The City of Santa Fe says it has received approximately five times as many reports as usual over the last few weeks about discolored water—around 200 customers out of its 36,000 accounts. In response, the city has “modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause” of the discolored water, which officials say can be caused by a variety of factors, including hydrant flushing, water line breaks, source water chemistry, oxidizing minerals etc. In the meantime, the city says, the water is safe, even if aesthetically unappealing, as its distribution system “is a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.” To flush your line, the city suggests: Turn on the cold water and let it run for five minutes; If it doesn’t clear, wait 20 minutes and try again (capture and use that flushed water for the plants and garden). If the cloudy water persists, call (505) 955-4333 so the city can send someone to check what’s happening. The city does not have a timeline for resolution of the issue, but will post updates here. “City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach says in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution.”
SANTA FE, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
899
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy