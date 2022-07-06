ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay County Park, Boys and Girls Club May Get State Funding Boost

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bay County park may see a funding boost if Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer approves a couple of bills passed by the state legislature. The Herbert W. Steih Memorial Park along...

Local Parks Receive Funding Boost

Auburn City Park in Bay County will receive nearly $250,000 for improvements through a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant. The park near U.S. 10 will use the new resources to improve accessibility. The trail within the park will be renovated and widened, and an accessible canoe-kayak launch will be added. Accessible parking and walkways will be included to connect visitors with picnic tables and other areas.
AUBURN, MI
Gladwin and Midland Counties May See Tax Increase Following Four Lakes Assessment

The Four Lakes Task Force is nearly finished on its assessment of the damages caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam failures in May 2020. A special meeting of the Boards of Commissioners of both Gladwin and Midland counties will determine if residents will see an increase in taxes. The meeting takes place Tuesday, July 12 at noon at Meridian High School in Sanford.
MIDLAND, MI
Source of Flint River Chemical Spill Pinpointed

The company responsible for a chemical leak in the Flint River last month has identified the source. On June 15, an unknown, oil-like substance was discovered leaking into the river from the property of the Lockhart Chemical Company, spreading miles downriver and prompting a closure of all water activities, which remains in effect. Clean up activities between Lockhart, Genesee County and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have removed more than 14,000 gallons of the substance, which has yet to be identified.
FLINT, MI
Consumers Energy Announces Major New Investment in Natural Gas System

Consumers Energy received approval today on a $170 million investment to modernize Michigan’s natural gas system, making it even more safe, clean, reliable and affordable for customers. The investments are part of the company’s Natural Gas Delivery Plan, a 10-year, $11 billion blueprint that includes upgrading transmission infrastructure, transforming...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huge Fire Destroys Shields Apartment Building

Thomas Township Fire Department responded to a fire at Swan Valley Apartments in the 9000 Block of Greenway just off Gratiot Road around 5:00pm. They have since called for mutual aid from multiple fire departments across Saginaw County. The smoke from the fire was visible from MBS Airport and as far away as the Zilwaukee Bridge. The fire has destroyed Building C in the apartment complex. That building had 19 apartments. Thomas Township Fire Department reported all of the occupants safely evacuated the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Speeding Motorcyclist Dies Three Days After Crash

A man injured in a motorcycle crash Monday in Bay County has died. Police said he was traveling at more than 100 miles an hour heading south on I-75 near Linwood around 10:30 a-m when he went off the road on the Linwood Road off ramp. He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter. State Police say the man died from his injuries this morning.

