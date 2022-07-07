ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park shooting suspect confessed, contemplated 2nd attack in Wisconsin

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1UD7_0gWJYhtL00

The 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at a suburban Chicago Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others, plotted another attack in Madison, Wisconsin, authorities said Wednesday.

After fleeing the scene of the parade, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III "was driving around, saw a celebration in Madison" and "contemplated another attack," with "60 rounds on his body at that point," authorities said at a news conference Wednesday.

But he "had not done enough planning" and decided not to do it, authorities said.

After returning from Wisconsin, Crimo was apprehended at a traffic stop in Lake Forest, Illinois, Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sDjh_0gWJYhtL00
Robert Crimo via Reuters - PHOTO: Robert E. Crimo III, a suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., is seen in this still image obtained from a social media video.
MORE: What we know about the victims of the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting

"We are deeply troubled to learn the suspected Illinois parade shooter considered carrying out another attack here," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. "Mass shootings are far too common in our country. The Madison Police Department has recognized this concern for years, has trained for these incidents and has adjusted our staffing of large events accordingly."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said during a press briefing Wednesday it was "deeply disturbing" that the suspected shooter considered opening fire in Madison.

"I am thankful that no innocent lives were taken from our city," Barnes added during the briefing.

Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the wake of Monday morning's mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. More charges are expected, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

There will also be a criminal investigation into the culpability of his father because he sponsored his son's application for a firearm owner identification card in 2019, state police said Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFCll_0gWJYhtL00
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Pool - Robert E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder in the attack on a Fourth of July parade in Highland, Park, Ill.,appears at his bond hearing via video on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lake County Circuit Court in Waukegan, Ill.

Crimo, who appeared in court via Zoom for his first appearance Wednesday, showed no emotion as a prosecutor outlined the attack and read the victims' names.

Prosecutors said that Crimo confessed to Monday morning's parade massacre.

Crimo is accused of taking his legally purchased high-powered rifle and opening fire on paradegoers from a roof of a business.

MORE: 2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

A witness reported seeing an individual with a gun on a building rooftop "scanning the ground with a gun," Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said.

On the rooftop, police discovered three empty 30-round magazines and 83 spent shell casings, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators released a photo of a gun that was found in Crimo's vehicle after his arrest Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsTeo_0gWJYhtL00
Lake County Major Crime Task Force - PHOTO: An image released by Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators shows a gun that was found in Robert Crimo III’s vehicle after he was arrested in connection with the Independence Day parade shootings in Highland Park, Ill., July 6, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDWTp_0gWJYhtL00
Mark Borenstein/Getty Images - PHOTO: Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Crimo told police he wore women's clothing during the shooting and used makeup to hide his facial tattoos and blend in with the crowd, prosecutors said.

Dillon said Crimo was spotted running from the scene with a black bag over his shoulder, and an object wrapped in cloth fell out of the bag and onto the pavement. The object was a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle, Dillon said.

A second weapon, also purchased legally by Crimo, was found in the car when he was apprehended, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2NE5_0gWJYhtL00
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chairs, bicycles, strollers and balloons were left behind at the scene of a mass shooting on the Fourth of July parade route along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., July 4, 2022.
MORE: What we know about Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III, the suspect in Highland Park parade massacre

Crimo did not enter a plea during Wednesday's appearance and was appointed a public defender.

Crimo was ordered held without bond. He is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on July 28.

When the gunfire began at Monday's parade, revelers fled in panic, leaving behind empty strollers, overturned chairs and half-eaten sandwiches.

"Bodies were horribly, horribly, horribly injured from, you know, guns and bullets that were made for war -- not for parades," witness Dr. David Baum said of some of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRLbN_0gWJYhtL00
Cheney Orr/Reuters - PHOTO: Community members light candles and leave messages at a memorial site near the parade route the day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., July 5, 2022.

"The paramedics went quickly and assessed the damages -- saw bodies that were blown apart and put a blanket over them quickly. And then went on to try and help other people," Baum told ABC News. "These are injuries that nobody should have to see."

Authorities believe the massacre had been planned for weeks.

No motive is known, police said. When asked by reporters if the gunman targeted anyone specifically, police said the "shooting appears to be completely random."

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Jeff Cook and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Comments / 368

pepe
4d ago

The guy had mental issues stemming back in 2019, knives removed from the home, suicidal, so who’s to blame for giving him a license for guns, the state

Reply(10)
64
tony holmes
4d ago

I wish that I could go just 1 day without hearing about Trump or Biden. They can't control what somebody else does.

Reply(53)
150
James Amador
4d ago

As the tragic and horrible shooting unfolds in the Highland Park subdivision of Chicago with the senseless deaths of 7 innocent people along with dozens of injuries on the 4th of July in other parts of Chicago there were even more tragic events happening that went un noticed or reported. From Friday through Monday midnight over July 4th weekend there were 68 shootings with 51 wounded and 8 deaths that did not receive national news coverage….why?

Reply(28)
57
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo bought his guns after father sponsored his permit

Three months after suspected Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo had police called to his family home when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” inside, he was granted his first Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, under his father’s sponsorship.In September 2019, when then 19-year-old Mr Crimo was two years too young to legally obtain a gun permit, Illinois State Police were called to the suspected shooter’s family home after they received a call about a “clear and present danger” report after he threatened to “kill everyone” in his family. Authorities reportedly removed 16 knives, a sword and a dagger from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of two-year-old boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting died using body to shield his son

The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Katersky
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Reuters Photo
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

ABC News

734K+
Followers
164K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy