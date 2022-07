Treasurer Thomas Beadle Selected for Prestigious CSG Henry Toll Fellowship. Forty-eight state leaders were chosen for the annual leadership development program. The Council of State Governments has announced that North Dakota State Treasurer Thomas Beadle has been selected to participate in the 2022 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship. Bringing together 48 individuals representing 32 states from several sectors of state government, the Henry Toll Fellowship is the nation’s premier leadership development program for state government officials.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO