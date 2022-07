For those of you old enough to remember when ‘Happy Days’ Fonzi literally “Jumped the Shark” on water skis as the TV series came to a close, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s recent movie-inspired meme not only jumps the shark but takes the cake as being one of the weirdest attempts to draw attention to oneself in the history of Florida politics.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO