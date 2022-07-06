Vintage Images of Old Detroit, Part Two: 1900-1975

Miss Michigan, Melissa Beyrand formerly Miss Oakland County, visited the Upper Peninsula this week. On Wednesday June 29, she stopped for lunch in Baraga at The Drive In. She visited with owners, Rob and Beth Reynolds, as well as with the wait staff. Beyrand, 22 and of Milford MI, is originally from the Grand Rapids area downstate. She was crowned Miss Michigan on June 18, 2022, during the scholarship competition at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. “This is an opportunity to promote my social impact initiative in a way I’ve never had the platform to do before,” she said after winning her Miss Michigan title. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.
