ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CDC: Florida ice cream possible source of listeria outbreak

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — The estate of an Illinois woman who died earlier this year from a listeria infection has filed a federal lawsuit...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Watertown brewer, South Dakota Retailers release 125th anniversary beer

Dempsey’s Brewing Company of Watertown and the South Dakota Retailers Association have created a beer to celebrate the Association’s 125th anniversary. Dempsey’s owner Sean Dempsey says “Vesselager 125” is a pale lager, brewed in “pre-prohibition” style and uses corn to add sweetness. It takes its name from Retailers Association founder and the seventh governor of South Dakota, R.S. Vessey, whose statue stands outside the Retailers Plaza on the Trail of Governors in Pierre.
WATERTOWN, SD
drgnews.com

Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in Aberdeen

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota. David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night (July 5, 2022). An Aberdeen woman authorities say helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck was arrested earlier Wednesday. Authorities say the woman picked up Corn at the center Tuesday morning. She’s facing charges with felony conspiracy to commit escape and accomplice to escape. Corn pleaded guilty in April to fleeing police, drug possession with intent to deliver, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison.
ABERDEEN, SD
drgnews.com

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday (July 4, 2022) after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital. Minnesota fireworks fatalities are rare, although an Apple Valley man died in 2021 after he was hit by a firework. Before then, the last fireworks-related fatality in the state was in 2015.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
drgnews.com

South Dakota expands Bright Start program statewide

The statewide expansion of South Dakota’s Bright Start program has taken effect (July 1, 2022). Bright Start provides nursing services and other assistance for eligible moms throughout their pregnancy and until their child’s 2nd birthday. Previously, the program had only been available in Spearfish, Belle Fouche, Rapid City,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
drgnews.com

Flags to be lowered to half-staff; Remain lowered through Saturday

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately in honor of the victims of the tragic shooting in Highland Park, IL. Flags are to remain that way until sunset Saturday (July 9, 2022). This order is in response to a proclamation by President...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
drgnews.com

California murder suspect arrested this morning in Pierre

A 41 year old man suspected of murder in California was arrested without incident this morning in Pierre (July 5, 2022). Police Captain Bryan Walz says they received information that Bryan Parker of San Diego, California, was staying at a residence in the area. The City of San Diego had issued an arrest warrant for Parker concerning a murder in their jurisdiction.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Daniel Has Horns November 16, 1949 - July 1, 2022

Funeral services for Daniel Has Horns Jr., 71 of McLaughlin, SD will be at 1 PM, Monday, July 11, 2022 at Messiah Church near Little Eagle. Burial will be at the White Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Daniel died on Friday July 1, 2022 at his home in McLaughlin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy