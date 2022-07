CASTLEWOOD, SD (GC.com) – Milbank Firechiefs 8-5 Milbank came back from a 5-0 deficit to take down the Ravens, 8-5. Dom Boerger K’d eleven in 6IP, and Lance Frogner threw 3inn w/ 4K’s. Brady Krause knocked in three & Ronnie Krause drove in one. Each team had just five hits, and Milbank worked around a five-error performance in the field to limit the damage.

CASTLEWOOD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO