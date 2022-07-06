Never worry about low tire pressure on the road when you have the Fanttik X8 APEX

Enjoy coffee at an optimal temperature with the Ember Cup. Its smart features allow you to set the desired temperature of your drinks—between 120°F and 145°F—to avoid cold coffee. Moreover, the Ember Cup includes LED indicators that alert you when your drink has reached its perfect temperature. This smart mug also has a built-in battery that lasts up to 1.5 hours. Or use the charging coaster to power it all day. Meanwhile, it includes intelligent sensors that automatically set the mug to sleep mode when it’s not in use. Furthermore, it has a 6-oz. capacity, allowing you to enjoy a large cup to remain energized all day. Overall, never have to endure cold coffee/tea when you have this smart mug.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO