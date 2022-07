Photo credit GettyImages

A Fort Worth home has heavy damage from a fire that broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Fort Worth Fire crews were sent to a home on the corner of Green Acres and Sandy Lane near Loop 820 and I-30. They found flames already through the roof of the one-story home.

There were no reports of injuries.

