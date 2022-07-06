CHAOS: Fireworks, Guns Caught On Video During Wild 4th Of July In Minneapolis [VIDEO]

There was more video released yesterday of a woman and a dog being chased in downtown Minneapolis by people shooting fireworks at her. What is wrong with people!. The video is a compilation of social media videos taken of the incident that happened in Downtown Minneapolis on the 4th of July. The video starts with a vehicle driving around a corner shooting a roman candle out of a sunroof, the video then changes over to showing what looks like the fireworks shooting group turning their attention to a woman and dog who were out for a walk.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO