Minneapolis, MN

CHAOS: Fireworks, Guns Caught On Video During Wild 4th Of July In Minneapolis [VIDEO]

By Dave Overlund
 3 days ago
The Fourth of July was a dangerous time to be in Minneapolis with several people shot and a fireworks war that apparently lasted 'hours' without police response, according to Twitter users. WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE IN VIDEO. When I was a kid I remember a bunch of teenagers running through...

