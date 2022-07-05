Custom Button Making for Teens

CHARLESTON, Ill. (July 07, 2022) – To recognize her work as part of its staff appreciation, Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – the 99-bed skilled nursing facility in Charleston, Ill. – helped one lucky employee get some relief from high gas prices. Staff member Nichole Bassemier was awarded $1,000 per month for gas and car payments.
Tune into the Night Club with Konner from 7 - 9PM for your chance to win tickets to events at the Richland County Fair!. Don’t miss out on your chance to win free tickets to events at the Richland County Fair! Prizes include tickets to the Truck Pull, Tractor Pull, Feudin’ Hillbillies, Dirt Drag Racing, Go-Kart Racing, the Richland Motocross, and Demolition Derby! For your chance to win, tune into the Night Club with Konner from July 8th to July 18th!
(Paris, IL)—Horizon Health is offering a six-week grief support group for people who have lost a loved one. The group will meet Wednesdays, August 24 to September 28, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. All sessions will take place at Senior Care, located in the Life Center building, 745 E. Court Street, on the Horizon Health main campus in Paris.
Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Effingham County from late night June 25 to early morning June 26. The RSC was conducted at Keller Dr and Ford Ave, by District 12 officers.
What is better than helping a local nonprofit raise funds to provide services to survivors of suicide? Doing it with your fur babies! Team of Mercy is teaming up with Downtown Terre Haute to present Dog Days of Summer. Leading up to the event, community members and their fur babies will help raise funds for Team of Mercy all while competing to be the Top Dog! The top 24 furry fundraisers will be featured at a dog show during Dog Days of Summer.
Thursday, July 7, 2022, Ed Dowd, Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce was a guest on 101.3 WMCI. Here is a brief description of what he covered during the interview:. This Friday at 9:00 am will be the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Dunham’s Sports at the...
(Paris, IL)—Registration is now being accepted for the sixth annual Doc Acklin Race on Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 am, at Paris High School, 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris. Registration must be received by Friday, August 5, to guarantee a 2022 race shirt. Otherwise, participants can sign up for the race up until, and including, the day of the event. To register, purchase a shirt, or donate, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/DocAcklinRace.
Comments / 0