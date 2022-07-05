Custom Button Making for Teens

What is better than helping a local nonprofit raise funds to provide services to survivors of suicide? Doing it with your fur babies! Team of Mercy is teaming up with Downtown Terre Haute to present Dog Days of Summer. Leading up to the event, community members and their fur babies will help raise funds for Team of Mercy all while competing to be the Top Dog! The top 24 furry fundraisers will be featured at a dog show during Dog Days of Summer.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO