ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Potential 40-story buildings get mixed results in downtown Raleigh, North Hills

By Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzNR9_0gWIgJh200
Downtown Raleigh as seen from the Boylan Avenue bridge Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Plans for up to 40-story buildings in downtown Raleigh and North Hills were met with different reactions from city leaders Tuesday night.

The Raleigh City Council agreed to rezone the southeast corner of West Davie and South Dawson streets to allow up to 40 stories. But another 40-story rezoning request for 11 acres in North Hills was put on hold when the City Council asked the developers to take another look at the project.

Plans for the first property, currently the Benchwork Autoworks site in the Warehouse District, have not been revealed. But the rezoning allows up to 398 residential units and 209,000 square feet of office space. The owner, NCR Hospitality Corp., bought the land in 2015 for just over $2 million.

While a hospitality group, the developers are “not limiting themselves to a hotel,” said Mack Paul, one of the attorneys representing the developers.

The City Council also voted to rezone about 1.5 acres between Wilmington Street and the Stronach’s Alley, near the Pope Museum House and FNB Tower, to allow up to 20 stories. The site is currently a parking lot and was bought by Tidal Real Estate Partners in late 2021.

“Tidal intends to build a mixed-use development on the site, anchored by a multi-family residential project, with street-level retail serving downtown and the surrounding community,” according to statement by Tidal. “Development will begin as quickly as possible once the rezoning is approved.”

North Hills Rezoning

The plan to rezone lots in North Hills by owner Kane Realty Corp. raised concern about building height and a desire for firmer plans about community benefits like providing land for a transit center, fire station and affordable housing.

The request was to rezone property along Six Forks Road to allow up to 40 stories, up to 30 stories on Lassiter Mill Road and up to 12 stories along Rowan Street. The property currently has retail stores and parking lots and makes up about 10% of North Hill’s total acreage, according to Kane’s presentation.

Among the conditions included in the rezoning were separated bikeways, land for a city transit center, bikeshare stations and land for a new fire station.

One of the main issues for council members was the inconsistency with the Midtown-Saint Albans small area plan, which called for a maximum of 20 stories in this area.

“I have come here tonight to say this case isn’t ready to be approved, or at least not ready to get my support,” said Council member Patrick Buffkin.

“I think we have some work to do on building heights, step downs,” he continued. “The housing affordability is a really key piece, an important part of this case. I know this applicant can do it. I understand it may be difficult or inconvenient. But I know the can do it.

Only the applicant spoke in favor of the project during the rezoning public hearing. Community members spoke against it.

“The primary issues before you today is building height, density transitions and affordable housing,” said Larry Helfant, chair of the Midtown Citiziens Advisory Council. “All of these inconsistencies cited by the planning staff were major parts of the midtown area plan. All were left on the table.”

The developer agreed to keep working on the rezoning, including new conditions for approval.

The public hearing was continued until Aug. 16, which is the next City Council meeting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Wake County needs more landlords for affordable leasing program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is getting an update on a Wake County program working to create more affordable rental homes by offering incentives for landlords. The “Lease 2 Home” program is for people who don’t have a permanent place to live and face barriers keeping them from finding a place – like a low credit score or criminal record.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
point2homes.com

Condos for Sale in Knightdale, NC

For results, try to expand your search area or browse all real estate listings in Wake County. No listings available in Knightdale. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Wake County:
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

Neighbors fight potential development of Falls of Neuse watershed

Raleigh, N.C. — Plans to rezone a small piece of land in northern Wake County have some people who live nearby concerned about the long-term impact. The neighborhood off of Falls of Neuse Road is lined with trees and well-manicured lawns – but it's a 3-acre section of land, now lined with no-rezoning campaign style signs that's getting all the attention.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
nerej.com

Stiles begins 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight in Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC Stiles has commenced construction on a 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight, a mixed-use master planned development also featuring a 100,000 s/f Wegmans, an additional 80,000 s/f of walkable retail, and 395 “for sale” residential units. The project is located in the evolving North Raleigh submarket, east of US-1/Capital Blvd. along Hwy. 98 at the Ligon Mill Rd. intersection.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL

Neighbors worry North Raleigh development could impact watershed

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Neighbors worry North Raleigh development could impact watershed. Plans to rezone a small piece of land in northern Wake County have some people who live...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Flooding erodes Wake Forest road, closes lane

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the town of Wake Forest said a part of a road has been washed away due to flooding from Saturday’s heavy rains. They say Wait Ave./NC 98 from Shenandoah Farm Road to Mackie Park Drive is now reduced to one lane with alternating two-way traffic.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Rent prices on the rise in Raleigh… again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are all paying more for most things lately, and that’s including rent. One new report shows that rent in the Raleigh area has gone up… again. “It’s gone up over the last two years about $400,” one renter, Franklin Wefald, CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Hills#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#The Raleigh City Council#The City Council#Ncr Hospitality Corp#Fnb Tower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cbs17

Flooding strands drivers in Triangle as torrential rains hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cars were stuck in flood waters when several Raleigh and Triangle roads were under water Saturday evening as torrential rains hit the area. A flash flood warning was issued as heavy rains dumped up to 2 inches of water on areas of Raleigh and parts of Durham and Orange counties Saturday night.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Flood warning issued for two towns, one county along Neuse River

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued two flood warnings Sunday morning in Johnston County. At 9:13 a.m., officials warned about the Neuse River flooding in Smithfield. It follows an earlier warning issued at 6:54 a.m. for Clayton and Johnston County. The National Weather Service says...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Woman rescued from flood water in Wake County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Knightdale Fire Department told WRAL News Saturday that it had been involved in "15-20 water rescues" as of Saturday evening. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
6K+
Followers
481
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy