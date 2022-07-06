ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Arson now suspected in Fresno house fire that killed 7-year-old

By Amanda Aguilar
 4 days ago

Authorities are now investigating a house fire in central Fresno that killed a seven-year-old as arson.

The flames broke out at a home on N. College and McKenzie just before 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Authorities with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have identified the child as seven-year-old Isaac Vallejo.

Another teenager was hospitalized after breaking their leg while trying to escape.

Just days before the deadly fire, officers responded to shots fired into the same home. No arrests have been made in that incident.

The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis will be holding a joint press conference at 2:30 pm to discuss the investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous investigation and will be updated.

