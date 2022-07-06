ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Around 300 Inmates on the Run After Suspected Boko Haram Raid on Nigeria Prison

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

ABUJA (Reuters) - Around 300 inmates are on the run after a...

www.usnews.com

Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
US News and World Report

British Navy Says It Seized Smuggled Iranian Missiles

RIYADH (Reuters) -Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one of its warships had seized Iranian weapons, including surface-to-air-missiles and engines for cruise missiles, from smugglers in international waters south of Iran early this year. A helicopter from the frigate HMS Montrose spotted speedboats moving away from the Iranian coast on...
US News and World Report

Former Japanese Premier Abe Shot, Govt Spokesperson Says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. "Former prime minister Abe's condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation," Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister's office.
US News and World Report

Mexico Probes Former President Pena Nieto for Wire Transfers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The head of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) on Thursday said it has been investigating millions of dollars' worth of money transfers involving former President Enrique Pena Nieto, in which he may have received "economic benefits." Pablo Gomez, head of the UIF, told a regular news conference...
Nigeria
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Two Homeland Security Workers in Chinese Spying Scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors charged two men tied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a "transnational repression scheme" on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass dissidents living in the United States. Asked for comment,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Haitian for Role in 2021 Kidnapping of Missionaries

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it had charged a Haitian gang member with hostage-taking for his role in the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries last year. Jean Pelice is a member of the 400 Mawozo gang and was transferred into U.S. custody on May 16, according...
US News and World Report

Firefighters, Aircraft Fight Blaze Near France's Mediterranean Coast

PARIS (Reuters) -Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew managed to bring a wildfire near the Mediterranean coast under control on Friday, although it will take days to extinguish the blaze, local authorities said. Over 1,000 firefighters tackled the blaze in the Gard department, which has devastated more than...
US News and World Report

'Very Shocking': Four Stabbed by Assailant at Major Shanghai Hospital

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Four people at a renowned Shanghai hospital were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant on Saturday, in the second reported stabbing incident after a COVID-19 lockdown of the financial hub was lifted early in June. Officers raced to the more than 100-year-old Ruijin Hospital on Saturday morning after...
US News and World Report

Thirteen Dead, Three Dozen Missing After Cloudburst in India's Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Thirteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath in Indian Kashmir, an official said here on Friday. During the annual pilgrimage, tens of thousands of Hindus cross glaciers and waterlogged...
US News and World Report

U.N. Rights Body Seeks Reversal of Taliban Policies Making Afghan Women 'Invisible'

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Friday condemning rights violations against women and girls in Afghanistan, urging the ruling Taliban to end restrictive practices described as making them "invisible" in society. The Taliban seized power for a second time in Afghanistan last August...
