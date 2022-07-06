Around 300 Inmates on the Run After Suspected Boko Haram Raid on Nigeria Prison

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
As the names of the 53 immigrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in Texas have slowly been released, so has a clearer picture of their stories and what led to what appears to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. On Friday, the Bexar County Medical...
KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday for the second hearing of her trial on drug charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, days after she urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release. The...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A video claiming to be from Mexico's powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) circulated on social media on Friday, urging that fighting be kept between criminal groups and avoid innocents. Two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were killed last month in a suspected run-in with...
RIYADH (Reuters) -Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one of its warships had seized Iranian weapons, including surface-to-air-missiles and engines for cruise missiles, from smugglers in international waters south of Iran early this year. A helicopter from the frigate HMS Montrose spotted speedboats moving away from the Iranian coast on...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. "Former prime minister Abe's condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation," Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister's office.
NARA, Japan (Reuters) -The man arrested for Shinzo Abe's killing believed the former Japanese leader was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother's financial ruin and spent months planning the attack with a homemade gun, police told local media on Saturday. Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The head of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) on Thursday said it has been investigating millions of dollars' worth of money transfers involving former President Enrique Pena Nieto, in which he may have received "economic benefits." Pablo Gomez, head of the UIF, told a regular news conference...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors charged two men tied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a "transnational repression scheme" on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass dissidents living in the United States. Asked for comment,...
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it had charged a Haitian gang member with hostage-taking for his role in the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries last year. Jean Pelice is a member of the 400 Mawozo gang and was transferred into U.S. custody on May 16, according...
PARIS (Reuters) -Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew managed to bring a wildfire near the Mediterranean coast under control on Friday, although it will take days to extinguish the blaze, local authorities said. Over 1,000 firefighters tackled the blaze in the Gard department, which has devastated more than...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Four people at a renowned Shanghai hospital were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant on Saturday, in the second reported stabbing incident after a COVID-19 lockdown of the financial hub was lifted early in June. Officers raced to the more than 100-year-old Ruijin Hospital on Saturday morning after...
SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Thirteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath in Indian Kashmir, an official said here on Friday. During the annual pilgrimage, tens of thousands of Hindus cross glaciers and waterlogged...
GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Friday condemning rights violations against women and girls in Afghanistan, urging the ruling Taliban to end restrictive practices described as making them "invisible" in society. The Taliban seized power for a second time in Afghanistan last August...
