Strictly Come Dancing 2022: line-up rumours, air date, dancers, judges and more

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be back in all of its sparkling glory — but who could be taking to the ballroom this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to our screens this Autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be returning once again to inject some highly anticipated glitz and glamour to our screens.

This year will also be an exciting time for the TV juggernaut as the series will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Although we still have a few months to go until the much-loved show is back, there's already been buzz on what celebrities could be taking to the Strictly ballroom to win the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be resuming their presenting duties for the nation's favourite dancing competition, which saw EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

After Rose's historic win, who could we be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list this year?

While there was speculation on who will be returning to the judging panel and the professional dancers line-up, here's everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022...

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the show once again. (Image credit: BBC)

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2022 be on?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to BBC One this Autumn. Last year, the Strictly Come Dancing launch show aired on 18 September, so we can imagine that it will return at a similar date this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up rumours

As the new series edges closer, fans are wondering which celebrities will be donning their dancing shoes and sequin outfits later this year.

Although there are no confirmed contestants at the moment, there has been rumours circulating on who could be part of the 2022 line-up.

Here are the current celebrities rumoured to be taking part in this year's show...

Steph McGovern

Steph McGovern is part of the rumoured line-up. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Most recently, Strictly producers were reportedly interested in signing up Steph McGovern in this year's celebrity line-up.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Strictly producers were apparently keen to bring the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter onboard for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as they regard Steph as a "perfect choice" for the show.

What's more, this is reportedly the third time that the Strictly Come Dancing team has tried to include Steph McGovern, but she's reported to have turned it down multiple times to focus on her Channel 4 show.

If Steph were to join the Strictly celebrity line-up, she would be following in the footsteps of her Packed Lunch co-presenter, John Whaite who has previously backed Steph to take part in the show and came second in Strictly 2021.

Gino D'Acampo

Could Gino D'Acampo cook up a storm on the dancefloor? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, bosses also have their eye on the much-loved Italian chef Gino D'Acampo to take part in this year's competition.

The celebrity chef is well known for his appearances on This Morning and his antics alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Siriex in their ITV series Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, but he's yet to take part in the BBC dancing competition.

Reportedly, he's been offered a place in the past but was too busy to take it on at the time.

A TV insider allegedly told The Sun (opens in new tab): "Every year the team behind the show wants to get the perfect balance of stars, whether it’s for their sex appeal, humor, or if they are a particular draw for older or younger viewers.

"But they view Gino as someone who has universal appeal, who is up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained."

Two royal contestants

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly hoping to secure two royal contestants to grace the ballroom floor this year.

England world cup-winning rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, and the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor are said to be among the BBC's top targets.

A source revealed to The Sun (opens in new tab): “The team are doing all they can. In the year of the Platinum Jubilee, it has been a real priority.”

“It would be an incredible coup to secure a royal.”

Mike is said to have been on the show bosses’ radar for some time.

Another royal name claimed to be on Strictly’s potential sign-up list is model Lady Amelia Windsor, who is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Actress Sophie Winkleman is also rumoured to be of interest. She is the half-sister of Strictly host Claudia Winkleman and has been married to the Queen’s second cousin, Lord Frederick Windsor since 2009.

Paige Sandhu

Paige Sandhu is tipped to star in the dancing competition. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, who played notorious supervillain Meena Jutla, could be swapping village life for the ballroom as she has been tipped to join Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Even though she left the soap after Meena was sentenced to life in prison for her horrific crimes, the bookies reckon that it won’t be long until she’ll be returning to our screens to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Bookmakers had the soap star to appear in the BBC dancing competition at 2/1.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, reportedly told Daily Star (opens in new tab): "It looks like Paige Sandhu's next move will take her to the dance floor with Strictly chiefs currently leading the way for her signature."

Bruce Grobbelaar

Would his 'spaghetti legs' help him on the Strictly ballroom? (Image credit: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar is supposedly at the top of the BBC's show list and have apparently already met him over a video call.

The football legend helped Liverpool win their fourth European Cup in 1984 with his 'spaghetti legs' move during a penalty shoot-out where he stood on the goal line and made his limbs go wobbly to distract Roma's players.

But could his "spaghetti legs" be making an appearance in this year's Strictly Come Dancing?

A source told The Sun (opens in new tab) that: “Bosses are determined to get Grobbelaar to sign on the dotted line. Even getting him to agree to a meeting was a mission but so far he’s dragging his heels.

“He’s made it clear the only way he will sign up is if they agree a big money package. Producers are willing to splash out to get him but have a limit as to how much they can spend.”

Who is in the professional dancers line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has announced the professional dancers that will be taking to the floor for the 20th series.

The professional dancers returning to the competition are: Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Jowita Prystzal, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Newcomer Cameron Lombard will also be showing off his expert skills on the Strictly ballroom. The South African Latin Champion joined Strictly in 2021, performing in all of the show’s group numbers and across the series’ music acts, but he is yet to have a celebrity partner.

We also said farewell to professional dancers Aljaž Škorjanec, who decided to quit the show after nine years and Oti Mabuse who left the show after seven years.

Aljaž quit the show after nine years. (Image credit: BBC )

Who are the judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Of course, the multi-award-winning competition is not complete without its fabulous judges.

Returning to the judging panel this year are Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

Fans will also be delighted to know that former Strictly professional Anton Du Beke will be joining the panel again after his successful stint in the judging seat last year.

The professional dancer replaced Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli last year due to strict Coronavirus travel restrictions while he was filming in the US.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges will be making their comeback. (Image credit: BBC)

It was also reported that Bruno had quit the show after 18 years to focus on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

According to The Daily Mail (opens in new tab), they supposedly said that Bruno will not be returning to the beloved BBC show in the future and will instead be focusing solely on the dancing competition across the pond.

Their source said: "Bruno has quit the show for good. He's going to be a judge only on Dancing With The Stars from now on."

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.

You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.