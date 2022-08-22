Strictly Come Dancing 2022: full official line-up, confirmed air date, dancers, judges and more

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be returning once again to inject some highly anticipated glitz and glamour into our Saturday evenings.

This year will be an exciting time for the TV juggernaut as the series will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and now we know when the series is starting and which celebs will be competing for the coveted Strictly Glitterball trophy.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be resuming their presenting duties for the nation's favourite dancing competition, which saw EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 .

After Rose's historic win, who could we be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list this year?

Here's everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022...

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2022 be on?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to BBC One on Saturday, September 17.

It has previously been revealed the launch show will be filmed on Wednesday, September 7, but the ten-day wait will definitely be worth it to see all the Strictly celebrities and professional dancers on our screens together.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 official line-up

After months of speculation, the BBC has revealed the full celebrity line-up taking part in Strictly 2022!

Will Mellor

Will Mellor has been on our TV screens for 30 years in shows like Hollyoaks , Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and most recently as Coronation Street 's Harvey Gaskell, but he'll be swapping the cobbles for the Strictly ballroom this autumn!

Kym Marsh

Kym Marsh is the second confirmed contestant for the 20th series. She's well known for playing Michelle Connor in Corrie, but she was also a member of the band Hear'Say and is currently a presenter on Morning Live .

2022 is looking to be busy for Kym now, as she's also set to appear in Waterloo Road season 11 , which is expected to air later this year!

Richie Anderson

Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson was the third confirmed contestant to take to the Strictly ballroom this year.

Richie will be in another all-male partnership, following in the footsteps of Strictly 2021 runner-up, John Whaite , who was partnered with Johannes Radebe.

The TV star is best known for his role on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show and hosting a wide variety of his own shows. He was in Turin earlier this year to cover the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest for the station.

Richie also has a regular presenting stint on The One Show and is often seen on BBC One.

Kaye Adams

TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams is the fourth celebrity revealed to be taking part in the nation's favourite dancing competition.

The broadcaster is best known as an anchor on ITV's Loose Women and for hosting the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland. She has presented numerous programmes for a variety of TV channels, including STV, the BBC and Channel 5 and started her popular podcast, How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams this year.

Kaye revealed: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

Jayde Adams

Award-winning comedian, actor and presenter Jayde Adams is the fifth celebrity taking part in the 20th series.

Jayde has won a number of comedy awards, with her Amazon Prime special Serious Black Jumper , being longlisted for an Emmy. She has starred in BBC Two BAFTA winning comedy Alma's Not Normal, the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days, Good Omens and The Outlaws.

She has also hosted Crazy Delicious, Snackmasters and has a weekly BBC Radio 4 podcast, Welcome to the Neighbourhood.

Ellie Simmonds

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds is the sixth celebrity dancing in this year's series.

Ellie is a gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer, who at the age of 13, was the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing.

She has gone on to win an array of gold medals, including the 2012 400m freestyle and the 200m Individual Medley at the Summer Paralympics in London and another in the 200m Individual Medley at Rio in 2016.

Ellie has won ten gold World Championship titles and won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year and received an MBE at the age of 14, which soon elevated to OBE in the 2013 New Year Honours for services to Paralympic sport.

Since retiring, Ellie has presented the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and made documentaries such as Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism? and is set to explore disability and adoption in a recently announced ITV film.

Tyler West

TV presenter, radio host and DJ Tyler West is the seventh celebrity confirmed for this year's show.

He's known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS and has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show after starting his career in children's TV.

Last year he launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting Flat out Fabulous and becoming the host of The MTV Movie Show.

Matt Goss

Music legend Matt Goss is the eighth celebrity taking part in this year's competition.

Matt is best known for being the front man of the band Bros alongside his twin brother Luke. They had huge chart success in the late 80s and 90s, earning themselves a large fanbase with songs such as "When Will I Be Famous" and "I Owe You Nothing"

After selling more than 16 million records worldwide, the brothers were also the subjects of a BAFTA-winning documentary titled Bros: After the Screaming Stops .

Matt has since gone on to have a successful solo career and will now be taking on the challenge in learning to dance.

Ellie Taylor

Comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor Ellie Taylor is the ninth celebrity confirmed for this year's glittering series.

She began her career as a stand-up comedian after starring on ITV's Show Me The Funny and has written and performed five stand-up comedy shows.

Ellie has been a regular on Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live at the Apollo, Late Night Mash on Dave and, most recently , as a co-host on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down.

She has also appeared in Ted Lasso and her debut book My Child and Other Mistakes, became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2021.

The comedian is also set to present You Won’t Believe This (w/t) for Channel 4, as well as co-host Netflix gameshow Cheat alongside Danny Dyer .

Molly Rainford

Singer and actress Molly Rainford is the tenth famous face taking to the dancefloor this year.

At just 11 years old, Molly became Britain's Got Talent's youngest ever finalist. Now at 21 years old, she has become a household name and is currently playing the titular role as intergalactic pop superstar Nova Jones in the CBBC show Nova Jones and will be reprising the character for seasons 2 and 3.

After BGT, Simon Cowell and Sony music honoured Molly with their first ever drama school scholarship at internationally renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She has also released two EP's and has been shortlisted for best newcomer at the 2022 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

Tony Adams

Football legend Tony Adams is the eleventh celebrity taking part in this year's competition.

He is regarded as one of Arsenal's greatest ever players and one of the all-time greats of English football, with the formidable centre-back's career spanning over 22 years.

The football icon captained both Arsenal and England and has gone down in football history with his show stopping wins and achievements, including when he led the England team to the Euro 96 final when he was captain.

He also founded the charity Sporting Chance to help sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues, as well as 6 Addiction for people that can't afford private mental health services.

Meanwhile he is also a patron of a number of other charities and upon retiring, went into coaching and management.

Fleur East

Singer-songwriter, TV and radio presenter Fleur East is the twelfth famous face taking to the dancefloor.

Fleur came second in series 11 of The X Factor and has since been a regular face in the music and broadcasting industry.

She has released two albums and after appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2018, she became host of the Hits Radio Breakfast show.

Fleur also starred as a presenter on the last three series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and a host of ITV gameshow The Void .

Hamza Yassin

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is the thirteenth celebrity partaking in the series this year.

Hamza is one of the presenters of BBC's Animal Park and a guest presenter on BBC's Countryfile , where he demonstrates his vast knowledge and camera skills.

For the youngsters, he is known under the guise of Ranger Hamza, presenting CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk and new series Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest later this month.

When he was younger, Hamza moved to the Scottish Highlands to follow his dream of filming Scottish wildlife and becoming a wildlife cameraman. Recently, he fronted Channel 4 documentary Scotland: My Life in the Wild and Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

James Bye

EastEnders star James Bye has been announced as the 14th celebrity to join this year's Strictly lineup.

The actor, who has played Walford's Martin Fowler since 2014 is a firm favorite with soap fans and announced his exciting news on Good Morning Britain on Friday, August 12th, telling viewers that despite having had ‘quite a while’ to wrap his head around it, ‘it’s still not really sunk in’.

"I'm not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes — in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot," he's said of his new adventure. "There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud."

Helen Skelton

Summer on the Farm star Helen Skelton is the final celebrity to be announced for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing lineup.

Speaking of her new challenge Helen Skelton said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

Helen started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround before going on to host Blue Peter for five years. Since then, she has presented shows including Countryfile , ITV’s Lorraine and BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

As a radio presenter, Helen has stood in for Dermot O’Leary and OJ Borg on BBC Radio 2, hosted various shows across BBC Radio 5 Live and has just been announced as the host of the new-look BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

Who is in the professional dancers line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has announced the professional dancers that will be taking to the floor for the 20th series.

The professional dancers returning to the competition are: Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden , Jowita Prystzal, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer , Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin , Gorka Marquez , Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice , Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu .

Newcomer Cameron Lombard will also be showing off his expert skills on the Strictly ballroom. The South African Latin Champion joined Strictly in 2021, performing in all of the show’s group numbers and across the series’ music acts, but he is yet to have a celebrity partner.

In more exciting news, Strictly Come Dancing has also announced that four new dancers will be joining the show, making it the biggest professional line-up in Strictly history.

The four new award-winning dancers competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21s British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

We also said farewell to professional dancers Aljaž Škorjanec, who decided to quit the show after nine years and Oti Mabuse who left the show after seven years.

Who are the judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Of course, the multi-award-winning competition is not complete without its fabulous judges.

Returning to the judging panel this year are Craig Revel Horwood , Motsi Mabuse and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

Fans will also be delighted to know that former Strictly professional Anton Du Beke will be joining the panel again after his successful stint in the judging seat last year.

The professional dancer replaced Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli last year due to strict Coronavirus travel restrictions while he was filming in the US.

It was also reported that Bruno had quit the show after 18 years to focus on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

According to The Daily Mail , they supposedly said that Bruno will not be returning to the beloved BBC show in the future and will instead be focusing solely on the dancing competition across the pond.

Their source said: "Bruno has quit the show for good. He's going to be a judge only on Dancing With The Stars from now on."

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has begun rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is officially underway as the professionals reunited to prepare for intense rehearsals.

Professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Graziano Di Prima were amongst the group who posted images of them and their co-stars coming back for the rehearsals.

In a picture shared by Kai, he was with Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Nadiya Bychkova and newcomers Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu.

Dianne also posted a mirror selfie of her smiling with the caption: "Made it to rehearsals."

Is Strictly Come Dancing going to Blackpool?

For the first time in two years, it has been confirmed that Strictly 2022 will be returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for a special themed episode. The week the celebrities will be dancing in Blackpool is also the same week the show will be celebrating 100 years of the BBC. The show announced the centenary-themed week alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and the popular Musicals Week and will see dancers performing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC's most-loved services.

