Surface — release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Surface on Apple TV+ stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie.

Surface on Apple TV Plus is a thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman recovering from a traumatic head injury who can no longer remember her own secrets.

In fact, she can’t remember anything about her past. Sophie is told she tried to commit suicide but cannot understand why she'd have done that if her life was as perfect as she’s been told. As Sophie tries to put the pieces of her life back together, with the help of her husband and friends, Sophie starts to question what is the real truth and who she can actually trust.

So here's everything you need to know about Surface on Apple TV Plus...

Surface release date

Surface is an 8-part series. The first three episodes of Surface will launch worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday July 29 2022. These will be followed by a new episode every week on Fridays.

Is there a trailer for Surface?

Yes there's a fabulous trailer for Surface and we can already see we’re going to be hooked. You can watch it right here....

Surface plot

Surface follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who's suffering from extreme memory loss as a result of a traumatic head injury. She fell from the deck of a ferry in San Francisco and has been informed she tried to commit suicide. But the facts, as she has been told them, make little sense to Sophie. As she tries to piece together her past she starts to question if those around her are keeping her own secrets from her. And when she uncovers an unexpected love triangle, she finds herself on a voyage of self-discovery.

Surface cast — Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie

The Morning Show star Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman with amnesia grappling to make sense of her past. She’s also starred in Spooks, Doctor Who, Black Mirror and A Wrinkle in Time. She voiced Plumette in Beauty and the Beast and has also starred in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Loki and The Girl Before. She will also play nurse Mary Seacole in the upcoming movie Seacole.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in BBC1 drama The Girl Before. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Surface?

Surface also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Wilderness), Stephan James (Selma), Ari Graynor (Bad Teacher), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Broadchurch and Blindspot), François Arnaud (Blindspot) and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) also star.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Netflix horror The Haunting Of Bly Manor. (Image credit: Netflix)

More about Surface

Surface is produced for Apple TV Plus by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine by Veronica West, who created and wrote the original series. She also serves as executive producer and showrunner while Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are also executive producers.

