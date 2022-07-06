ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley reveals unexpected backup career

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has revealed his surprising backup career if he were to ever stop playing his iconic character Cain Dingle.

Cain is currently in the midst of a tough storyline in Emmerdale as he and his sister Chas ( Lucy Pargeter ) are reeling from the fact that their mum, Faith (Sally Dexter) has terminal cancer.

Jeff appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday morning (July, 5) to discuss the challenging storyline and his stoic character.

As he spoke to host Lorraine Kelly, he was asked about his passion for DJing, where he said that he even has a gig coming up.

He revealed: "I’m doing something in Manchester, in Chorlton, this Thursday. It’s called One Deck Wednesday, but actually it’s on a Thursday, so that will be good."

The soap star went on to admit that DJing has always been his backup career if acting work became sparse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcB88_0gWIR74g00

Cain has always had a fractured relationship with Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

"That has been my out of work acting job, we were talking just earlier about being an actor, you always need something else. And DJing was always mine," he said.

"Just in case because you never know," Lorraine replied.

"Still might be!" he joked.

Recently, Jeff has hinted at a big storyline for Cain in the soap after Faith’s devastating cancer news.

Faith has always had a complicated relationship with her children, especially Cain, who has refused to forgive her for his turbulent upbringing or tried to repair his relationship with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Pvvj_0gWIR74g00

Cain is secretly reeling from Faith's diagnosis. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, as Cain faces the devastating loss of his mum, he revealed more on the aftermath of losing a parent and that there’s something big in store for his character.

Talking to What To Watch he said: "When you lose a parent, it can be life-changing, so it'll be interesting to see what the after-effects are. I do know that after this there's something else coming that's pretty big. But I can't tell you — I'll lose my job!"

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘There are three of us in this picture’: Kate Mara congratulated by Michael B Jordan and Octavia Spencer over baby news

Kate Mara has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband, Jamie Bell.The House of Cards actor shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday 10 June, posting a photograph of her and Bell holding hands as they left a venue in London.“There are three of us in this pic,” she wrote in the caption.The photograph was taken at the end of June when the couple attended the British Film Institute Chair’s Fellowship Dinner at Claridge’s hotel.Mara concealed her growing bump in a blush pink Miu Miu minidress adorned with pearl and diamante detailing across the neck.She...
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

109
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy