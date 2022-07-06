ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Freaky Ford 300 Inline-Six Topped With Sliced-and-Diced Chevy LS Head

MotorTrend Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeah, LS-swap this and LS-swap that. But what if you just want to swap part of an LS? Is that still an LS swap? Well, we're here to find out with an engine build that is so far out in left field that it actually occupies another ZIP code. Enter Ken...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 11

don't give a shit
2d ago

I had several straight 6 engines both Chevy and Ford .plenty of power simple to work on .good basic engine.

Reply
3
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Weird GM Muscle Cars You’ve Never Heard Of

Next time you want to win a bet with that guy who always claims to be an expert on muscle cars, ask him to name a handful of intermediate-sized GM muscle cars from the mid-'70s. Even the most boastful poseur will be able to spit out at least a few names from the '60s and early '70s, models like the Pontiac GTO and Chevy Chevelle will likely be at the top of the list. But ask about anything from the mid-'70s Malaise Era, and you'll probably get a blank stare.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford 300#Freaky#Gm#Vehicles#Ls#Chevy#V 8s#Brazilian
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model 3 Battery Will Actually Last

Gone are the days when most people thought of electric cars as ugly and sluggish. Now, consumers know EVs can be just as mainstream in their appearance as gasoline-powered vehicles. A large reason for this shift in thinking is the rise in the popularity of Tesla cars. Yes, these models are still in the minority on the road, but we see them far more than we once did. Despite this, many potential buyers still have questions about EVs that prevent them from going out to buy one.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1968 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Pickup trucks, even very old ones, remain useful for decades after their car brethren get crushed and shredded. Even so, the needs of pickup drivers change, and a truck that seemed good enough for the work of 15 or 20 years back now feels intolerably underpowered and cramped. Here is such a truck: a 1968 Ford F-100 in a yard next to Pikes Peak. It wasn't very rusty when it came to this place (junkyard shoppers have already made off with the doors and fenders), but it just couldn't meet the pickup needs of 2022.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Old Chevrolet Camaro With C8 Corvette Interior Is An Odd Combo

A modern Corvette interior seems to fit well in a third-generation Camaro. Engine swaps happen all the time, especially in the world of General Motors and Chevrolet's immortal line of LS V8 engines. The third-generation Chevrolet Camaro featured in the video above boasts an LS in place of its original 5.0-liter V8 from back in the day. This time around, it's not the engine swap that garners attention. Rather, it's what's happening in the cockpit.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy