Arsenal signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona on this day in 2014 for an undisclosed fee.Sanchez, then 25, swapped the Nou Camp for the Emirates Stadium for a reported £35million after agreeing a five-year deal.The Gunners saw off stiff competition to land Sanchez, who had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian champions Juventus.Sanchez said: “I’m so happy to be joining a club which has a great manager, a fantastic squad of players and huge support around the world.“I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League and Champions League.”Sanchez scored 47 goals in 141...

