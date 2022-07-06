ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream

The mint green house located on Riverside Drive in St. Cloud is hitting the market. Built back in 1940, this home is like stepping back in time, in the most...

MIX 94.9

PHOTOS: Mushroom House About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The abnormally dry conditions have expanded slightly to include more of the state. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry, up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, down into the Twin Cities metro area, and further south into the southern part of the state.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

New in 2022 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

UPDATE: Four Hurt in South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Several people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in south St. Cloud Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue & 11th Street South. Authorities say an argument between multiple people escalated resulting in gunshots being fired. Three...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

No Yard Waste Pickup in St. Cloud Monday

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has announced it will not be picking up your yard waste bags this Monday. That's because it is a holiday. All other schedules will remain the same for next week. Also, the city's compost site will be closed on Monday. The compost...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

This Minnesota DNR Fish Post Got Political In A Hurry

This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Choose a Tree in Minnesota Instead of a Tombstone for your loved one

I've heard of people giving a tree to plant instead of an actual plant or flowers when giving something to someone who has lost a loved one. That still seems like a great idea. But how about this... instead of burying your loved one in a cemetery and marking it with a tombstone, choose a tree in a beautiful place to remember your loved one. That way you can visit a forest with a tree marked for them instead of going to a cemetery. This can be so much more peaceful, and beautiful.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Police: South St. Cloud Shooting Stems from Previous Fight

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have released more details on the south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people Wednesday night. According to police, witnesses at the scene said there was a heated argument between two groups in the alleyway in the 1000 block between 5th and 6th Avenue South near 11th Street.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Additional State Troopers in Minneapolis this Summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol will significantly increase its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks. It is in response to an increase in criminal activity and street racing this past weekend. Friday and Saturday the State Patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

4th of July Cookouts Up 11%

ST CLOUD -- If you’re grilling out this weekend, be prepared to pay more. The Wells Fargo July Fourth Food Inflation Report, which analyzed the most popular food categories, shows an 11% increase in food costs. From the national survey, Wells Fargo found. A 12% increase in the price...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
MINNESOTA STATE
