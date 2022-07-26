Shetland season 7: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Shetland season 7 will star Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez for the final time and the series will start on BBC1 on August 10 at 9 pm.

Yes, sadly the hugely popular actor has confirmed that this is the last time he will play the cop. However, the good news for fans is that the series will continue with a different actor in the leading role.

Douglas Henshall says: "After series 5 of Shetland David Kane and I decided we wanted to do 2 more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez. So series 6 and 7 were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez story to a satisfactory end.

"It's been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland. The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

We'd highly recommend watching the previous series before starting this one as the story will continue on from it.

So, in short, there are spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen season 6!! OK, you’ve been warned…

The last series finished with Duncan (Mark Bonnar), the father of Jimmy’s step-daughter Cassie, being arrested for the death of baddie Donna Killick (Fiona Bell).

And Jimmy has been arrested too for allegedly covering up his friend’s crime...

Shetland season 7 will begin on August 10 at 9 pm on BBC1.

Meanwhile, in the US the series is likely to head to BritBox again.

Douglas Henshall tweeted out the start date, writing: "August 10th. 9 pm. BBC1. Shetland. One last time. #Shetland ."

Shetland season 7 plot

See more

At the end of the last series, Duncan handed himself into the police. Jimmy tried to stop him, saying “You don’t need to do this”, but Duncan replied, “Yes I do.” Duncan’s intention was not to drag Jimmy down with him, but he might have done just that. The new series will pick up with Duncan and Jimmy both facing serious trouble over the death of Donna.

However, a new trailer sees Jimmy clearly back at work, so we assume the Duncan matter is quickly cleared up.

The team in this series are on the search for a "vulnerable young man" who's vanished on Shetland.

Shetland cast

Douglas Henshall (Perez), Alison O'Donnell (DS Alison "Tosh" McIntosh) and Steven Roberston (DC Sandy Wilson) are all back. Along with Mark Bonnar as imprisoned Duncan.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, one has finally been released! The police get a call from a worried mother, whose son has disappeared. "This is a vulnerable young man for the family’s sake let’s find him," declares Jimmy to his team. "Just find my son," pleads the mother.

Will there be another series of Shetland?

Yes! Although Douglas Henshall is leaving the show at the end of season 7, the BBC has confirmed there will be another series. Season 8 of Shetland will start filming in Spring 2023 in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland.

How can I catch up on old series of Shetland?

Shetland season 6 is available on iPlayer in the UK and BritBox in the US.

BritBox on Amazon Prime Video Channels

BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels . Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.