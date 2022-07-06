ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Shetland season 7: cast, plot, and everything we know

By David Hollingsworth
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Shetland season 7 will once again star Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

We'd highly recommend watching the previous series before starting this one as the story will continue on from it.

So, in short, there are spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen season 6!! OK, you’ve been warned…

The last series finished with Duncan (Mark Bonnar), the father of Jimmy’s step-daughter Cassie, being arrested for the death of baddie Donna Killick (Fiona Bell).

And Jimmy has been arrested too for allegedly covering up his friend’s crime...

Shetland season 7 release date

Shetland season 7 will likely be shown on BBC One in the late summer or early autumn. Meanwhile, in the US the series is likely to head to BritBox again.

With filming now complete fans shouldn’t have too long to wait. Tweeting the news, Douglas Henshall wrote:

“And Shetland 7 is wrapped. Shooting two series back to back over nearly a year during a pandemic has been a hell of a journey. I take my hat off to our crew. It would be hard to find a more talented, hard working, good humoured and resilient bunch of people.“

See more

Shetland season 7 plot

At the end of the last series, Duncan handed himself in to the police. Jimmy tried to stop him, saying “You don’t need to do this”, but Duncan replied, “Yes I do.” Duncan’s intention was not to drag Jimmy down with him, but he might have done just that. The new series will pick up with Duncan and Jimmy both facing serious trouble over the death of Donna.

Now, the BBC is yet to reveal plot details for the new series but we’re guessing Jimmy gets out of jail fairly rapidly unless they’re planning a series where Jimmy cracks crimes from his cell!

Shetland cast

Douglas Henshall (Perez), Alison O'Donnell (DS Alison "Tosh" McIntosh) and Steven Roberston (DC Sandy Wilson) are all expected to be back. Along with Mark Bonnar as imprisoned Duncan.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet. Watch this space.

How can I catch up on old series of Shetland?

Shetland season 6 is available on iPlayer in the UK and BritBox in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9PGW_0gWIMFew00

 BritBox on Amazon Prime Video Channels

BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels . Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

New multiplayer Skyrim mod has been downloaded over 50,000 times

At the time of writing, Skyrim Together Reborn has more than 56,800 downloads. Skyrim Together Reborn (opens in new tab) is a mod designed for groups of two-to-eight players, though the creators have tested it with over 30, essentially making a mini-MMO. The aim is for friends to be able to play Skyrim co-operatively, complete with shared quest progress. Since its release on NexusMods yesterday, Skyrim Together Reborn has already been downloaded over 56,800 times. For comparison's sake, the second-most popular new mod added to Nexus is a sexy nun outfit (opens in new tab) from June, which has 30,000 downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

107
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy