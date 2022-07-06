Shetland season 7: cast, plot, and everything we know

Shetland season 7 will once again star Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

We'd highly recommend watching the previous series before starting this one as the story will continue on from it.

So, in short, there are spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen season 6!! OK, you’ve been warned…

The last series finished with Duncan (Mark Bonnar), the father of Jimmy’s step-daughter Cassie, being arrested for the death of baddie Donna Killick (Fiona Bell).

And Jimmy has been arrested too for allegedly covering up his friend’s crime...

Shetland season 7 will likely be shown on BBC One in the late summer or early autumn. Meanwhile, in the US the series is likely to head to BritBox again.

With filming now complete fans shouldn’t have too long to wait. Tweeting the news, Douglas Henshall wrote:

“And Shetland 7 is wrapped. Shooting two series back to back over nearly a year during a pandemic has been a hell of a journey. I take my hat off to our crew. It would be hard to find a more talented, hard working, good humoured and resilient bunch of people.“

Shetland season 7 plot

At the end of the last series, Duncan handed himself in to the police. Jimmy tried to stop him, saying “You don’t need to do this”, but Duncan replied, “Yes I do.” Duncan’s intention was not to drag Jimmy down with him, but he might have done just that. The new series will pick up with Duncan and Jimmy both facing serious trouble over the death of Donna.

Now, the BBC is yet to reveal plot details for the new series but we’re guessing Jimmy gets out of jail fairly rapidly unless they’re planning a series where Jimmy cracks crimes from his cell!

Shetland cast

Douglas Henshall (Perez), Alison O'Donnell (DS Alison "Tosh" McIntosh) and Steven Roberston (DC Sandy Wilson) are all expected to be back. Along with Mark Bonnar as imprisoned Duncan.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet. Watch this space.

How can I catch up on old series of Shetland?

Shetland season 6 is available on iPlayer in the UK and BritBox in the US.

