Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth PD investigating after driver with gunshot wound crashes into home, narrowly missing girl

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department are searching for answers after a man drove into a home on July 4 — and was found hunched over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound. Per police, the driver was transported to a local...

www.wfaa.com

fox4news.com

Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Teen arrested for shooting friend while live-streaming, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — A 16-year-old girl was arrested for manslaughter after shooting her 18-year-old friend, while the two were live-streaming, Garland Police said Thursday. On July 5, officers responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of Apollo Road. That’s when they found the victim, who they identified as Princess Omobogie, suffering from a gunshot wound.
GARLAND, TX
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
#Wfaa
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2700 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect in Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Dies

A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms. The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to take children from their home.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS DFW

Dallas homicide detectives searching for Deandre Hamilton, 18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Deandre Hamilton, 18.Police said on April 4 he fatally shot Salvador Milan, 17, at 2500 Keeler Street. Milan was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.  Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.  Anyone with information to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Woman sentenced to 10 years for fatal DWI wrong-way crash

A woman has pleaded guilty and received her sentence for a wrong-way crash last Thanksgiving that killed a 17-year-old boy in Tarrant County. Benjamin Castenada was driving on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving day when police say he was hit by a car going the wrong the way. Castaneda died, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Noemi Martinez was arrested and charged wtih intoxication manslaughter.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX

