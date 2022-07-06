Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

July 12, 2022 marks 50 years to the day that Kathy Sue Wilcox apparently had an argument with her stepmother, stormed out of her home in Otsego and was never heard from again. Kathy is the longest missing person in Allegan County, Michigan, and 4th longest missing in the entire State of Michigan. Since that day, there has been zero information regarding her whereabouts, and now friends are trying more than ever in the hopes that someone will be able to come forward to offer the first piece of information regarding this case. A childhood friend, Ronnie Marks recently made a post to the "Missing In Michigan" page, and people are already trying what they can to see her home safe after half a century:

