When the final history book of rock n roll is written the world will take notice that on Wednesday, June 29th 2021, some of music’s biggest influencers officially took notice that the future of rock is about to get “folked” up. It was this night that Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale, Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi unanimously chose Leonard, MI’s own The Native Howl as the inaugurals winners of Hit Parader’s No Cover show.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO