DEXTER, Minn. – A man was rescued from a grain bin in Mower County Tuesday morning. A 911 call came in around 9:38 am about a 48-year-old man trapped up to his neck in a two-thirds full grain bin in the 22800 block of 680th Avenue. The man was freed from the bin and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin where he is reportedly in stable condition.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO