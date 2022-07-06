ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Enough is enough’: Sajid Javid calls on Boris Johnson’s remaining ministers to oust PM

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BljFa_0gWIEKmt00

Sajid Javid has called on his former cabinet colleagues to oust Boris Johnson , telling the Commons he had quit because he had concluded that the PM was “the problem” and would not change.

Having resigned as health secretary, Mr Javid told MPs that the prime minister’s “reset button” would no longer work, adding: “Something is fundamentally wrong.”

Mr Javid insisted he was not “one of life’s quitters” and said: “I have concluded that the problem starts at the top and that is not going to change.”

He was giving a personal statement – similar to the one delivered by Geoffrey Howe following his resignation from the Thatcher government in November 1990 – and was heard in near-total silence after the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions.

Calling on his former colleagues to act, Mr Javid said: “They will have their own reason [for staying]. But they have a choice ... Let’s be clear, not doing something is an active decision.”

Mr Javid said he had continued to give Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt during the Partygate scandal – having been assured no rules were broken “from the most senior level of the prime minister’s team”.

After saying that “enough is enough”, he added: “I do fear that the reset button can only work so many times. There’s only so many times you can turn that machine on and off before you realise that something is fundamentally wrong.”

The prime minister faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sparked outrage.

Six ministers resigned on Wednesday – Treasury minister John Glen , Home Office minister Victoria Atkins , health minister Jo Churchill, housing minister Stuart Andrew, schools standards minister Robin Walker and children and families minister Will Quince all quit.

They are the latest in almost 20 resignations of ministers, aides and envoys who have followed the exit of Mr Javid and Rishi Sunak from cabinet.

Unlike Mr Javid, Mr Sunak did not make a statement in the Commons explaining his exit, but said in his resignation letter that Britain deserved a government that is run “properly, competently and seriously”.

At PMQs, Mr Johnson did not deny using the phrase “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” about the ex-minister now threatening to end his time at No 10.

Labour leader Keir Starmer ripped into Mr Johnson and the multiple Tory resignations – ridiculing it as “the first case of the sinking ship fleeing the rat”.

Senior Tory MP Gary Sambrook received a round of applause from the Labour benches after calling on Mr Johnson to resign at PMQs.

The executive secretary of the party’s 1922 committee, accused Mr Johnson of attempting “to blame other people for mistakes”, and told him directly: “Take responsibility and resign.”

This is Sajid Javid’s speech in full:

“Mr Speaker, I’m grateful for your permission to make this statement. Yesterday we began our day together. You, I, my Right Honourable Friend the Prime Minister and colleagues from across this House, broke bread together at the Parliamentary prayer breakfast.

“And we listened all of us to the words of Reverend Les Isaac who spoke about the fact that responsibility that comes with leadership, the responsibility to serve the interests of others above your own and to seek common ground of your party, your community, and above all, your country.

“Now, colleagues will be forgiven for my sense of deja vu. Despite what it might seem, I am not one of life’s quitters.

“I didn’t quit when I was told that boys like me, don’t do maths. I didn’t quit when old school bankers said I didn’t have the right school ties. And I didn’t quit when people in my community said that I should not marry the love of my life.

“I care deeply about public service, and giving back to this country that has given me so much. That is why when I got the call from my Right Honourable Friend, the Prime Minister, just over a year ago, I didn’t hesitate to serve again.

“It was a critical time for our country. Tough decisions needed to be made about when we were going to come out of lockdown, about supporting the National Health Service and the care sector under unprecedented strain.

“It has been an absolute privilege of my life to have been trusted with these responsibilities, and I could only hope that my best has been good enough.

“It has undoubtedly also been one of the toughest roles that I’ve had so far. The gravity of Home Office decisions, the scale of Treasury decisions, but nothing matters more than the health of your people, of the British people, especially during, and in the wake of, a pandemic.

“Caring for people’s health and wellbeing is truly a noble vocation, and so I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those across the country working in health and care sectors, as well as those that I worked so closely within my old department DHSC, and in the NHS.

“There’s so much that I planned for the long term, for the long-term reform of our health and care systems. And it is a wrench to leave that important work behind.

“Now, when I last gave a personal statement from this seat, I spoke about the importance of institutions and conventions. Today, it is about the importance of integrity.

“And don’t worry, there’s not going to be a series out of this. Institutions and integrity are both central pillars that underpin our great democracy. It doesn’t matter what your political perspective is in this House, I believe that we are all motivated by the national interest, and that the public expects us all, all of us, to maintain honesty and to maintain integrity in whatever we do.

“This is not an abstract matter. We’ve seen in great democracies, what happens when divisions are entrenched, and not bridged. We cannot allow that to happen here. We must bring the country together as One Nation.

“Effective governance inevitably requires loyalty and collective responsibility, of course it does. And I’m instinctively a team player. And I have completely focused on governing effectively over the last year.

“But treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months. And Mr Speaker, I will never risk losing my integrity.

“I also believe a team is as good as its team captain, and the captain is as good as his or her team. So loyalty must go both ways. The events of recent months have made it increasingly difficult to be in that team.

“It’s not fair on ministerial colleagues to go out every morning defending lines that don’t stand up and don’t hold up. It’s not fair on my parliamentary colleagues who bear the brunt of constituents’ dismay in their inboxes and on the doorsteps in recent elections, and it’s not fair on Conservative members and voters who rightly expect better standards from the party they supported.

“When the first stories of parties in Downing Street emerged late last year, I was personally assured at the most senior level by my Right Honourable Friend’s then team that, and I quote, ‘there had been no parties in Downing Street and no rules were broken’.

“So I gave the benefit of doubt. And I went on those media rounds to say that I’d had those assurances from the most senior level of the Prime Minister’s team. Then we had more stories. We had the Sue Gray report, a new Downing Street team, I continued to give the benefit of the doubt.

“And now this week again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we’ve all been told. And at some point, we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now.

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s public acknowledgement last night that matters could have been handled better in who he had appointed, and what was said about what he knew when. And I appreciated his kind and humble words, and his humble spirit when I went to see him yesterday, and also the kind letter that he has sent to me.

“But I do fear that the reset button can only work so many times. There’s only so many times you can turn that machine on or off before you realise that something is fundamentally wrong.

“Last month, I gave the benefit of doubt one last time. But I have concluded that the problem starts at the top, that is not going to change. And that means that it is for those of us in a position who have responsibility to make that change.

“I wish my Cabinet colleagues well, and I can see they have decided to remain in the Cabinet. They will have their own reasons. But it is a choice. I know just how difficult that choice is.

“But let’s be clear – not doing something is an active decision. I am deeply concerned about how the next generation will see the Conservative Party on our current course. Our reputation after 12 years in government depends on regaining the public’s trust.

“This is not just a personal matter. The philosophy and perception of Conservatives depends on it. It is central to the Conservative ideal that we believe in decency, in personal responsibility, and in social justice enabled by conventions and the rule of law.

“The Conservatives’ mission to extend freedom and prosperity and opportunity is all at risk if we cannot uphold that ideal.

“And Mr Speaker, the Conservative Party is not the only great institution in need of urgent repair. Like everyone in this House, I have been dismayed by the drip-drip of stories of harassment and worse by Members of this House.

“So I’m also concerned about how the next generation will see this House and the health of our democracy. In recent years, trust in our roles has been undermined through a series of scandals. But the one thing we can control is our own values and behaviours.

“So it is incumbent on all of us to set high standards for ourselves and to take action when they are not met by others.

“Mr Speaker, I’m grateful for the messages of support that I’ve had from many Members of this House and beyond. I got into politics to do something, not to be somebody. So it is hard in one way, but not in another.

“Being a good father, a husband, a son and a citizen is good enough for me.

“And if I can continue to contribute to public life and my party from the backbenches, it will be a privilege to do so.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Do the right thing and go’: Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: “You must do the right thing and go now.”The dramatic intervention came just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: “The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”Moments after the new chancellor’s call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, also...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Liam Fox withdraws support for Boris Johnson as he ‘no longer has confidence in PM as leader’

Liam Fox has dropped his support for Boris Johnson as he joined a host of other Tory MPs in saying they have lost confidence in the prime minister.The former international trade secretary urged Mr Johnson to resign and called his leadership “untenable” on Wednesday.It came as the PM was rocked by resignations from ministers in protest at his leadership, which were kicked off by the shock departures of former chancellor Rishi Sunak and former health secretary Sajid Javid.A growing number of Tory MPs have withdrawn support from Mr Johnson, hitting out at a scandal-hit Downing Street and its handling...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson has resigned: What next?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Who Will Replace Boris Johnson as U.K. Prime Minister? Latest Odds

A number of senior Conservative members of parliament may be considering running to become the next British prime minister after embattled incumbent Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would be resigning from his post. Johnson has been beset by a series of scandals during his premiership, including over parties that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Zahawi warns Tories they should ‘never be in same place’ as Alastair Campbell

Nadhim Zahawi has warned Tory MPs they should never “be in the same place” as Alastair Campbell.The newly appointed chancellor has accused Tony Blair’s former director of communications of “egging on” Conservatives to turn on each other.“Wherever Alastair Campbell is, no Conservative should ever be in the same place,” Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast, following the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.He also refused to comment on challenging for the Tory leadership, should the “vacancy” become available.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nadhim Zahawi says ‘sometimes walking away gives respite’ after replacing Rishi Sunak‘There is no vacancy’: Zahawi insists he does not want to be prime ministerAlastair Campbell clashes with Kay Burley after she describes Johnson as ‘successful’
The Independent

Sajid Javid resignation letter in full as ‘team player’ health secretary quits: ‘You have lost my confidence’

Sajid Javid has dramatically resigned as health secretary in the first of two major blows to Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening. In a tweet, he wrote: “I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”Mr Javid’s departure was swiftly followed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s exit from the Prime Minister’s crumbling cabinet. Read Sajid Javid’s resignation letter in full:It was a privilege to have been asked to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: Zahawi new chancellor after Sunak and Javid resignations spark chaos

Boris Johnson has appointed education secretary Nadhim Zahawi his new chancellor after both Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from the cabinet over the PM’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher. Their departures – along with that of Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami – have thrown Mr Johnson’s premiership into question and come amid mounting Tory fury at the prime minister, after No 10 admitted he was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to a role in charge of MPs’ welfare that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.Downing Street denied accusations from former Foreign Office permanent secretary Lord...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy