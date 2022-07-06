ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Urban Sanctuary Lands a Permanent Home in Five Points

By Kristin Pazulski
Westword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Sanctuary, a yoga and reiki studio focused on access and healing, has landed a permanent home in Five Points after business owner Ali Duncan finally managed to purchase the building at 2745 Welton Street where it's operated for six years. According to Duncan, a former Fort Collins police...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1230 ESPN

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 2-8

After a rough June that saw the loss of a lot of old favorites, we're starting July with eight openings and only three closures — and only one of those is a surprise. The diner legacy at 3743 Federal lives on with the opening of Two Brothers Cafe. The address was long home to the Breakfast Queen, then Nick's Diner after that. Last year, it reopened as Nelly's Kitchen, but that business shuttered in May after only eight months. Now, brothers Angel and Moses Juarez, who worked together at George's Cafe in Arvada for 23 years, have turned the burners back on with a new menu created through their years of diner expertise. Breakfast staples like waffles, pancakes, skillets and omelets are all available, as are lunch options including sandwiches, pitas, salads and, of course, green chile. It's currently open daily at 6 a.m.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Landlord#Craigslist#Bipoc
CBS Denver

Homeless residents in new Safe Outdoor Space hope to move out

Just off Second Ave and Federal Blvd, a new safe outdoor space is giving people experiencing homelessness in Denver a chance to flourish."On hot days like this, this is a little oasis," said Amanda Pennington, Development Associate at St. Francis Center. "Each resident has their own tent with shade, a fan, clean water, space to eat and drink."Pennington says the Barnum Safe Outdoor Space is a joint effort with the Colorado Village Collaborative."Denver is becoming a model and the city and residents of Denver and other cities are seeing it's working, it's successful," said Pennington.Ismael Abdullah is a living success...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten Cold Treats to Beat the Summer Heat

As Colorado's summers continue to get hotter with heat waves bringing temperatures over 100 degrees, staying cool in Denver — where having central air conditioning at home is no guarantee and some pools still aren't open for the season — can be challenging. Fortunately, finding cool treats in the city is way easier than installing that old window AC unit.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Is The Top City For BBQ In All Of Colorado

While Colorado isn't necessarily known for its BBQ, we do have some amazing options to get our BBQ fix. This specific Colorado City was ranked the best place to find BBQ in the state. Is This Really The Best Colorado City For BBQ?. Ever been to Memphis? Or swung through...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
India
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
denverite.com

I-70 workers chug as many as 800 bottles of water a day to keep cool

Denver is entering peak heat season, and we wanted to check in with some people whose livelihoods center around being outside. We went to visit workers on the clock with Kiewit Meridiam Partners as they finish up a leviathan renovation on I-70 through Elyria Swansea — in particular, the people turning the top of the tunnel from Josephine to Fillmore streets into a park.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Oblio's Pizzeria Launches GoFundMe in an Effort to Reinvent Itself as a Bar and Grill

After 26 years in business, Oblio's in Park Hill is hoping that a fresh start can save the family-owned pizzeria. Late last year, it launched a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $50,000 dollars to keep the restaurant afloat and to pay for various expenses and necessities. With over 500 donations, it was able to collect $40,000, but that still wasn't enough to help it recover after a steep decline in revenue following the return of indoor dining in 2021.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Residents in apartment building struggle with air conditioning problems

As temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees in Lakewood on Saturday, Ridgemoor Apartment residents were feeling every bit of the heat. "It's really muggy. It's hotter inside the building than it is outside," said a woman who has lived at the apartments for two years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   She and several other residents told CBS News Colorado they have been left without relief since about Thursday, after they said the building's air conditioning system stopped working. The Ridgemoor Apartment complex has at least 250 units. It's listed as affordable housing by...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Heat advisory issued with triple digit highs likely in Denver this weekend

One of the hottest weekends of the summer is on tap for Colorado as the state sits under a big ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and 100s around Denver as well as on the eastern plains and western slope. Even our mountain towns will be well into the 80s. You'll have to get above 10,000 feet to find anything cooler.The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and all of northeast Colorado on Saturday. It runs from 10 am to 8 pm and includes places like Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Akron...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver considers making airport food delivery program permanent

(Denver, Colo.) A pilot program with a company that delivers food to passengers and employees of Denver International Airport may become permanent. The City Council will consider a revenue agreement with Grab AtYourGate JV LLC on Monday to operate EatsDelivered. With EatsDelivered, customers order food from participating airport restaurants through an app that is delivered anywhere at the airport.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy