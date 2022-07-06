Urban Sanctuary Lands a Permanent Home in Five Points

After a rough June that saw the loss of a lot of old favorites, we're starting July with eight openings and only three closures — and only one of those is a surprise. The diner legacy at 3743 Federal lives on with the opening of Two Brothers Cafe. The address was long home to the Breakfast Queen, then Nick's Diner after that. Last year, it reopened as Nelly's Kitchen, but that business shuttered in May after only eight months. Now, brothers Angel and Moses Juarez, who worked together at George's Cafe in Arvada for 23 years, have turned the burners back on with a new menu created through their years of diner expertise. Breakfast staples like waffles, pancakes, skillets and omelets are all available, as are lunch options including sandwiches, pitas, salads and, of course, green chile. It's currently open daily at 6 a.m.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO