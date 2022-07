Under Brian Kelly, the Tigers had their most successful offseason in terms of navigating the transfer portal, acquiring twelve players and having LSU’s transfer portal class ranked No. 13 according to 247sports.com. Over the past few years, the transfer portal has gifted an endless array of teams with players that were able to immediately transform a program’s offense or defense, granting some with the boost they needed to contend for a title.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO