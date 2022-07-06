ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Local residents killed in Nevada crash

By kylelpj
lincolnparishjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot,...

lincolnparishjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fire South of Hansen Threatening Structures

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire is threatening structures in the foothills of the South Hills. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire was first reported a little before 3 p.m. about 12 miles south of Hansen. Multiple fire agencies, including the BLM fire, Sawtooth National Forest, Rock Creek Rural Fire District, Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, Shoshone Basin Rural Fire Protection District, a helicopter, and one dozer responded to get the blaze under control and protect threatened structures. The fire was first estimated at 20 acres. It is not clear at this time, but it appears a structure was lost to the fire. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared images of a building and several vehicles on fire up Rock Creek Canyon.
HANSEN, ID
kmvt

Crews respond to playground fire in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this hot day there was another fire in the Magic Valley. The Gooding Fire Department responded to an incident at East Park Saturday afternoon. Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said the fire destroyed about four to five pieces of playground equipment, and it is believed to be arson, or maybe accidental arson. Covey said they are investigating the incident, and there have been no other recent incidents of arson in the area.
GOODING, ID
westcentralsbest.com

Ruston mom, toddler killed when bike struck by car in Idaho

JACKPOT, Nev. — The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the two victims killed in a July 4 crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jackpot, Nevada in the state of Idaho. Beth Ann Huey, 38, and Paul Zebulun Huey, 1, from Ruston, Louisiana, were traveling northbound on...
JACKPOT, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Jackpot, NV
City
Ruston, LA
State
Nevada State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Elko, NV
State
Idaho State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Ruston, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
Ruston, LA
Accidents
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
kmvt

Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the Magic Valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened. According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2 pm fire crews from multiple agencies...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Transportation Department#Traffic Accident#The Idaho State Police#Infiniti#Temple Baptist Church#Jackpot Fire Department#Salmon Rural Fire#Magic Valley Paramedics
kmvt

Road work in Lincoln County to resume next week

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will resume work on US-93/US-26 in Lincoln County next week. The work will begin on July 15 for a highway rehabilitation project. They will be rehabbing around six miles of the highway from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough to improve safety and the overall driving experience for motorists.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
BUHL, ID
lincolnparishjournal.com

Search continues for missing man

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate a missing person, R. L. Axton, Jr., formerly of Ruston. He is described as a 53-year-old white male, six feet tall, 170 pounds. with thinning brown hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Axton was last seen leaving his West Monroe residence on...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kmvt

52 weeks of preparedness: Emergency contacts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As discussed last week, having a contact list for friends and family is important. However, it’s arguably more important to have a contact list for officials people to contact in case of emergencies readily available. E.M.A. officials recommend having not only first responders...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KNOE TV8

Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspect and victim in a homicide case connected to the incident on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday. The following information was released:. “This morning (7-08-22) at approximately 4:41 am the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

3 arrested in Claiborne Parish fatal shooting

HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after altercation

Lincoln Parish deputies arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon during an investigation of a trespassing incident. Deputies responded to a White Lightning Road (La. 146) address where the victim stated Jessica S. Johnston, 37, just tried to hit her vehicle with a brick as she passed on the way home. The victim said Johnston had been trespassing on the property frequently, so they posted signs and told her not to return.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy