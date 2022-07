Two Louisiana State Troopers saved a Livingston Parish kitten this week and gave it a new home. Trooper Williams along with his Field Training Officer, Trooper Clay Harris, were able to save the kitten from La. 16. Dubbed “Dixie,” they ensured not only the kitten’s safety but also were concerned that motorists may have swerved and possibly wrecked to avoid hitting the animal.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO