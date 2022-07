A person of interest in the homicide of Monroe area woman has been taken into custody on the Lea Joyner Bridge. The vital artery between Monroe and West Monroe was shut down for most of the morning as a person was contemplating suicide. The event on the bridge began around 5:30 a.m. Police negotiators talked with the suspect throughout the morning. Family members gathered at the bridge have now left the scene.

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO