Skip Bayless Says If The Lakers Miss The Play-In Tournament Again It Will Have A Huge Negative Impact On LeBron James' Legacy: "He Could End Up With 3 Bad Years, And All He’s Got To Show For It Is I Passed Kareem For The All-Time Scoring Record”

Kyrie Irving's future has been one of the biggest storylines in the NBA this offseason, and it looks like the star guard's tumultuous tenure with the Brooklyn Nets is set to come to an end. While previously it seemed like Kyrie might end up staying for one more year after he opted into his player option, Kevin Durant's trade request has led to him wanting out as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO