ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Requesting A Trade: “He’s A Track Star”

By Alex Zephyr
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23e78L_0gWI7iPr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kjoQ_0gWI7iPr00

Source: Elsa / Getty


T he Brooklyn Nets’ experiment with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has given basketball fans plenty of highlights and drama since the pair joined forces in the summer of 2019. But the team-up has also produced zero championships. So Durant’s alleged request for a trade out of Brooklyn, particularly after his pal
Irving opted in for the final year of his contract, has people questioning the 7-footer’s grit.

Shannon Sharpe said as much on a recent episode of his Fox Sports’ UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless. “I was surprised, but then I realized KD’s a runner, he’s a track star, he’s going to run away when it gets hard… I’m so disappointed in KD… he wanted to build his own team… now he wants out, already?!” the retired 3x Super Bowl champ started. Sharpe then suggested any mention of Durant in the GOAT conversation, especially with regard to LeBron James , should be buried forever.

This latest exchange is only the latest back-and-forth between Sharpe and Durant, especially with regard to the UNDISPUTED host’s criticism of the 2x NBA champ.

Durant did win two back-to-back chips with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, but that franchise was already established as a winning one. So he left for the Nets one year later, reportedly because he wasn’t ever really accepted as that team’s “ bus driver .”

However, Durant was considered the de facto go-to guy during his first eight years in the league, alongside Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He then won the NBA MVP award in 2014 but bolted to Golden State two years later, when his Thunder lost in the 2016 Western Conference Finals to the Warriors.

Durant’s want to leave Golden State in 2019 seemed to shift the balance of power in the NBA to the Nets. However, he and Irving have since not delivered to expectations, and this new trade request may leave KD forever branded a front-running ring chaser.

In fact, he’s reportedly asked the Brooklyn front office to speak with the Miami Heat or the Phoenix Suns (the respective No. 1-seeded teams for the Eastern and Western conferences at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season). And in an odd twist, there are rumblings that Easy Money Sniper may have been inspired to go back westward and reconcile with his previous team and 2022 NBA champs: the Golden State Warriors .

Yet even with the questions surrounding his fickle nature, Durant’s talent ensures he will remain one of the NBA’s most desired assets in the next upcoming years. Let’s see where the superstar lands next and how that’ll shake up the league’s landscape once again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA's top 5 players: Where do Kevin Durant, Steph Curry rank?

When discussing the top five current players in the NBA, what holds more value: individual accolades, team success or a combination of both?. Skip Bayless broke it all down on "Undisputed" by ranking the top five players currently in the league. A spoiler: He had Kevin Durant at the top.
NBA
NBC Sports

Waitress’ reaction after $500 tip from Ja Morant is priceless

There’s a reason this video went viral — it’s authentic, touching, and her reaction is funny. A waitress in a Miami-area restaurant didn’t recognize it was Ja Morant she was serving. But after he gave her a $500 tip, she wanted to know more — and when she found out it was Morant her reaction was priceless.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau on his "$125m" LIV Golf deal? "I'm already broke"

Bryson DeChambeau has joked that he’s broke after signing for LIV Golf in a deal worth more than $100m because of all the investments he has already made. When DeChambeau became a LIV Golf signee he told reporters that he would have “a new type of legacy” as he revealed what his plans were.
GOLF
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Makes Shocking Claim That Prime Kevin Durant With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Love Would Beat A Team With LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green

The NBA in the late 2010s was dominated by two teams. In the Eastern Conference, we had the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers that made 4 consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2015 to 2018. In the West, we had the Golden State Warriors led by a trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala. They made 5 NBA Finals and stopped LeBron from winning 3 rings in 2015, 17, and 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Deserves Better

Kevin Durant may not be his biggest fan, but Colin Cowherd still wants to see the star find a better situation. During his show Thursday, the Fox Sports Radio host said Durant is "too good" to deal with the Brooklyn Nets' current state of dysfunction. Cowherd's likened Durant's situation to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Unsurprisingly Leaves LeBron James Out Of His Top 5 Best NBA Players List

Skip Bayless keeps making headlines thanks to his bad comments about LeBron James and other NBA stars. The controversial analyst has earned his reputation as probably the biggest LeBron hater in the world, and that won't change anytime soon. Whenever he has the chance, Bayless trashes LeBron, even when he hasn't done anything that deserves criticism.
NBA
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy